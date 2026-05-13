Applife Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Year-To-Date Revenue Reaches $2.1 Million, Driven By Continued E-Commerce Platform Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year-to-Date Revenue Surpasses $2 Million as Platform Enhancements, a Lower Operating Cost Base, Expanded Supplier Network and S-1 Effectiveness Position APPlife for Continued Growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: ALDS) (“APPlife” or“the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager specializing in e-commerce and marketplace solutions, today reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Key Highlights:



Completed additional technical enhancements to the flagship LiftKits4Less e-commerce platform, broadening product inventory selection for Jeep, truck, and SUV owners nationwide.

Continued to expand the Company's vendor and supplier network, improving product availability and fulfillment capacity.

Received a Notice of Effectiveness for the Company's Form S-1 registration statement on January 26, 2026, a significant capital markets milestone that enhances financial flexibility.

Accelerated digital marketing initiatives with more targeted campaigns, driving increased site traffic and improved conversion rates. Continued to execute on the Company's aftermarket automotive strategy through operating subsidiary Sugar Auto Parts, Inc., serving customers nationwide with suspension lift systems and related accessories.



Financial Results Summary:



Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $716,661, compared to $894,309 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 totaled $2,075,142, supported by continued enhancements to the Company's e-commerce platform, broader product inventory selection, and ongoing digital marketing initiatives.

Gross profit was $130,124 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 versus $226,854 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, representing a gross margin of 18%, compared to 25% in the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $503,463 versus $774,701 in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting a reduction in professional fees and costs associated with our regulatory filings following the January 26, 2026 effectiveness of the Company's Form S-1 registration statement, while continued investment in labor, marketing and advertising supported expansion of our Sugar Auto Parts e-commerce operations.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $(442,562), or $(0.00) per share, compared to a net loss of $(998,866), or $(0.00) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The reduction in our net loss was primarily the result of the lower operating expenses noted above, including reduced professional fees following the effectiveness of our Form S-1 registration statement. The financial information presented above is unaudited and is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for complete financial statements and accompanying notes, including weighted-average shares outstanding used in the calculation of per-share figures.



“The third quarter of fiscal 2026 reflects the ongoing execution of our long-term strategy to build a scalable, efficient, and customer-focused e-commerce platform. With nine-month revenue of more than $2 million, a sequential 35% reduction in operating expenses, a materially narrower net loss, and the January 2026 effectiveness of our Form S-1 registration, we believe APPlife is entering the next phase of growth from a meaningfully stronger foundation. We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation, continued platform optimization, and expanding our aftermarket automotive footprint through and our emerging multi-seller marketplace,” said Michael Hill, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

Outlook and Strategic Focus:

Looking ahead, APPlife is focused on continuing to build a scalable, efficient, and customer-focused e-commerce business. The operational refinements and capital markets milestones achieved during the third quarter-including the January 2026 effectiveness of our Form S-1 registration statement and a meaningful reduction in operating expenses-reinforce the foundation on which we are executing our long-term growth strategy.

We continue to take a disciplined approach to capital allocation, balancing reinvestment in our existing e-commerce platforms with selective evaluation of acquisition opportunities that align with our strategic priorities and offer clear value creation potential. Our focus remains on high-quality targets that complement our current portfolio, enhance our capabilities, and support long-term shareholder value creation, while preserving financial flexibility.

We are encouraged by the progress made during the third quarter and confident in our ability to deliver continued operational and strategic momentum in the periods ahead.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and marketplace solutions. The Company creates, invests, and builds ecommerce and marketplace solutions for buyers and sellers. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops solutions to provide buyers with the best buying experiences and sellers with the best-selling experiences possible. Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts, the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace. For more information, visit .

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (805) 500-3205

Email: ...

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Jeff Ramson, CEO

...

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects - both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“planned,”“will,”“may,”“intend,”“estimated,” and“potential,” among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and the risk factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, when filed), its Registration Statement on Form S-1 declared effective on January 26, 2026, and other reports and documents filed by the Company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Source: AppLife Digital Solutions, Inc.