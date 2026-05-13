Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) Mongodb Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) And Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HERCULES CAPITAL INC. (NYSE: HTGC) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hercules Capital breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares prior to May 1, 2025, and continue to hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process; (2) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its portfolio valuation process; (3) Hercules Capital reported misclassified portfolio investments; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Hercules Capital overstated and/or misrepresented its portfolio valuations; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Hercules Capital's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares prior to May 1, 2025, and still hold shares today, you may have legal claims and may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. For more information, please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

$HTGC #HTGC #HerculesCapital

MONGODB, INC. (NASDAQ: MDB) – Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) , shares prior to June 1, 2023 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? Key allegations of a federal securities fraud class action complaint filed against MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) and certain of its officers have now survived a motion to dismiss.

The underlying securities fraud complaint alleged that MongoDB, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market through a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of MongoDB's common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit by materially misleading the investing public with respect to its sales initiative structure, as well as growth and revenue expectations.

On April 30, 2026, the Court determined that certain statements-primarily those about workload quality, growth, and consumption-are plausibly pled as actionable omissions because they failed to disclose that FY2024 workloads were not materializing as expected .

Specifically, the Court determined that“Lead plaintiffs have adequately pleaded scienter with respect to the plausibly misleading statements which failed to disclose" that certain 2024 customer contracts weren't leading to typical revenues for the company. Moreover, the Court found that CEO Dev C. Ittycheria's statement that the Company was "acquiring high-quality workloads" with its new customers, and finance executive Serge Tanjga's statement that relevant changes to the company's sales organization wouldn't affect "mechanics of the financial model for next year were actionable. The Court also determined thar is was adequately pled that Ittycheria misled investors when he said that relevant "consumption trends have been steady for several quarters now. "The investors also sufficiently pled the claim that former Chief Financial Officer Michael Lawrence Gordon misled them when he said that the relevant new customer relationships were "accretive to growth."

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) , shares prior to June 1, 2023 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#MongoDB $MDB #MDB

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI). The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares on or near the Company's November 6, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, please visit c ontact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era (NASDAQ: NUAI) and certain of its officers allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company's Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting“tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas.

On December 12, 2025, however, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging that New Era's AI pivot was largely a“fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress,“no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. The same report further alleged that a substantial number of New Era's gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders, and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations. On this news, New Era stock fell approximately 6.9% on December 12, 2025.

Then, on December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a“fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to the complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings. On this news, New Era stock fell an additional 41%, closing at $2.69 per share on December 29, 2025.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares prior to November 6, 2024, and continue to hold shares today, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , email Joshua Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085.

#NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) : Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) as a securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares prior to July 30, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? Key allegations of a federal securities fraud class action complaint filed against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) and certain of its officers have now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying securities fraud complaint alleges that Skyworks, through certain of its officers, provided investors with material information concerning Skyworks' expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Skyworks' ability to expand its mobile business and capitalize on its growth potential by investing in new technologies to diversify its portfolio of offerings. It is alleged that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Skyworks' client base; notably, that its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch. Additionally, the Complaint alleges Defendants oversold Skyworks' position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle.

On May 6, 2026, the United States District Court for the Central District of California determined that:“Plaintiffs have shown with the requisite plausibility through their confidential witnesses, competitor statements, and analyst reports that material omissions could have been made.” Further,“the allegations in the complaint, taken collectively, give rise to a cogent and compelling inference of scienter [knowing falsity or reckless disregard for the truth] that is at least as strong as any opposing innocent inference.”

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares prior to July 30, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#SWKS $SWKS #Skyworks

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

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Tel: 267-507-6085

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