EDAP Focal One To Host Investor Day On June 1, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) , May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (the“Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will host an Investor Day for analysts and investors at 8:00 am ET on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The presentation will be led by members of the Company's Executive Leadership Team and will include remarks from a prominent urologic surgeon and expert in focal therapy and Focal One HIFU. The event will also cover an overview of the Company's business plans and strategic path forward, including our:



Growth Strategy and Long-Term Financial Targets

Expanding Therapeutic Indications to Increase Clinical Opportunity Focal Therapy Leadership through Innovation and Advanced Technologies



The Company invites participants to join the event via the registration link below and on the Events and Presentations section of the Focal One Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast and associated slide presentation will be available on the company's website.

For inquiries about this event, please contact ... or ....

Investor Day Details:

Date: Monday, June 1st

Time: 8:00-10:00 am ET

Registration:

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes, and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics, and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and the United States as a leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists, with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit .

Investor Contacts

Investor Relations

EDAP TMS SA

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