MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Châtillon, France, May 13, 2026

Combined General Meeting of June 3, 2026

Procedures for Obtaining Information and Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (the“ Company”), will hold its Combined General Meeting (the“ General Meeting”) on June 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CEST (04:00 a.m. EST) at the Company's headquarters located at IRO Building, 107 Avenue de la République, 92320 Châtillon, France.

The preliminary notice (avis de réunion) containing the detailed agenda, draft resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this General Meeting was published in the French“Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ( BALO )” dated April 29, 2026 (Bulletin 51, n° 2601207). The meeting notice (avis de convocation) was published today in the BALO (Bulletin 57, n° 2601701 ) and in the legal newspaper Les Affiches parisiennes.

The information and preparatory documents for this General Meeting are available to the Company's shareholders and are available on the Company's website (2026 Annual General Meeting | DBV Technologies ), in accordance with the procedures and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

This section will be updated regularly with all the necessary information.

Any shareholder wishing to receive these documents by email may make a request until midnight, Paris time, on May 29, 2026 (i.e., the fifth day before the General Meeting) by contacting the Company by post at the address of its headquarters or directly at the following email address: .... For bearer shareholders, this request must be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary, in accordance with Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code have been made available on the Company's website, so that the Company is exempt from sending them to the shareholders.

Webcast of the Annual General Meeting

The General Meeting will be webcast live on the Company's website, at the following address: 2026 Annual General Meeting | DBV Technologies, unless technical reasons prevent or materially disrupt such webcast.

The recorded webcast of the General Meeting will be disclosed no later than seven (7) business days after the date of the General Meeting and will remain accessible on the Company's website for at least the minimum legal and regulatory period from its publication online.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of the VIASKIN Peanut Patch in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

DBV Technologies

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Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

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