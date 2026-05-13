USA Rare Earth Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
|Loss from operations
|$
|(36,675
|)
|$
|(8,718
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc.
|(66,989
|)
|51,832
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Diluted
|(0.34
|)
|0.58
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(18,596
|)
|(10,329
|)
|Cash
|1,749,644
|359,925
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights (1)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc.
|$
|(24,145
|)
|$
|(12,030
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Diluted
|(0.12
|)
|(0.14
|)
(1)Refer to the sections“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts, respectively.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include those relating to the proposed U.S. government collaboration and the expected timing of executing definitive documents relating thereto, the capacity and timing of the production of magnets at the Stillwater magnet manufacturing facility, commissioning the Company's hydrometallurgical demonstration facility in Colorado, the Company's magnet sales pipeline and obtaining magnet purchase orders, the amount and timing of the expansion of strip cast capacity at LCM's Cheshire, UK location, the timing of publishing the PFS and DFS for Round Top, the timing of commercial production at Round Top, the construction of a plant to produce metal and alloy in Lacq, France, the proposed acquisition of Serra Verde Group (“SVG”), the expected timing and completion of the SVG acquisition, the expected benefits of the SVG acquisition including anticipated financial results and synergies, our anticipated operating and financial performance, our business plans, strategy, goals and prospects, our plans for and prospects of our other acquisitions, investments and other business development activities, including the announced Carester and TMRC transactions, our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects, and other statements regarding the Company's expectations for future development, operations, strategies, transactions and financial performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as“”accelerate,”“advance,”“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“growth,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“propose,”“should,”“target,”“vision,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including without limitation: risks that the proposed transactions with SVG, Carester and TMRC may not be consummated on their anticipated timelines or at all; we may not realize the anticipated benefits of our proposed and prior acquisitions, including expected synergies, financial performance, estimated EBITDA and, in the case of Serra Verde, integration of operations, on the anticipated timeline or at all; the ability of our Stillwater magnet manufacturing facility to commence commercial operations on the timing and with the production capacity anticipated or at all; our limited operating history; our ability to commercially extract minerals from the Round Top deposit on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks that we may experience delays, unforeseen expenses, increased capital costs, and other complications while developing our projects; our ability to raise necessary capital on acceptable terms or at all; potential dilution to existing stockholders and adverse effect on our stock price if we issue additional common stock or equity-linked securities; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to enter into definitive agreements for the proposed U.S. Government financing, which is subject to conditions precedent and final government approvals, on the anticipated terms or at all and, if executed, to satisfy the milestones and other conditions of such financing, which could impose conditions to access such financing over a period of time; the availability of rare earth oxide, metal feedstock and other materials, utilities (including power and water) and equipment in quantities and prices that allow us to develop and commercially operate our Stillwater facility and other facilities; our ability to meet individual customer specifications and produce a consistently high quality product; fluctuations in demand for and prices of neo magnets and our other products, including without limitation as a result of dumping, predatory pricing and other tactics by the Company's competitors or state actors or the overall competitive environment; our ability to achieve positive cash flow or profitability or the ability to access cash flow within our corporate structure due to restrictions contained in our financing agreements; our ability to convert current commercial discussions and/or memorandums of understanding with customers for the sale of our neo magnets and other products into definitive orders; geopolitical developments or disruptions, such as changes in the political environment, export/import or environmental policy of the People's Republic of China, the United States or other countries in which we operate or sell products or otherwise; war, terrorism, natural disasters or public health emergencies; our ability to retain or recruit key personnel; environmental, health and safety regulations; and our ability to comply with requirements for federal, state and local government incentives and financing.
Additional risks and detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially has been and will be included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release (or such other date as is specified in such statements), and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc., and adjusted net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. (defined as follows):
- Adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. is defined as net (loss) income attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. adjusted for declared and deemed dividends, and interest accretion, and loss (gain) on fair market value of financial instruments, net. Adjusted net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Diluted is defined as adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to the Company's financial condition and results of operations, and as a supplemental tool for investors to use in evaluating its ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies that present similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. Current and prospective investors should review the Company's audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results
The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its first quarter ended March 31, 2026 results. Please see below for dial-in information.
LIVE CONFERENCE CALL:
Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET
US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (866) 652-5200
Local / International Toll: +1 (412) 317-6060
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY:
Available approximately three hours after conclusion of the live call.
Expiration: June 13, 2026
US Toll-Free: +1 (877) 344-7529
Canada Toll-Free: (855) 669-9658
Local / International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088
Access code: 1281359
Investors may also access the live call and the replay over the internet on the“Events” page of the Company's investor website located at or at .
Disclosure Information
USA Rare Earth uses the investor relations section on its website as means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor USA Rare Earth's investor relations website in addition to following USA Rare Earth's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
About USA Rare Earth
USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is building a fully integrated rare earth and permanent magnet value chain across the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals (LCM), one of the world's leading producers of rare earth metals and alloys, its development of magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Pela Ema mine in Brazil (subject to closing the SVG transaction) and the Round Top deposit in Texas, USA Rare Earth operates across the entire value chain from mining to metal-making, alloy production and neodymium magnet manufacturing. USA Rare Earth is establishing a secure, Western-aligned supply of materials essential to the aerospace and defense, semiconductor, energy, data center, physical AI, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors.
For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contact
J.B. Lowe, CFA
VP, Head of Investor Relations
...
Media Relations Contact
Collected Strategies
Dan Moore / Scott Bisang
...
| USA Rare Earth, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,749,644
|$
|359,925
|Accounts receivable
|5,691
|3,764
|Inventories
|28,430
|18,535
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6,621
|3,151
|Total current assets
|1,790,386
|385,375
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|118,967
|86,449
|Mineral interests
|17,339
|17,339
|Goodwill
|134,848
|134,848
|Other intangible assets, net
|67,255
|68,612
|Equipment deposits
|5,364
|1,879
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|473
|321
|Other non-current assets
|207
|176
|Total assets
|$
|2,134,839
|$
|694,999
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|17,084
|$
|11,069
|Accrued liabilities
|21,360
|14,073
|Contract liabilities
|10,377
|10,500
|Note payable
|-
|1,849
|Finance and operating leases, current
|518
|420
|Total current liabilities
|49,339
|37,911
|Deferred grant income
|8,414
|8,200
|Finance and operating leases, non-current
|763
|777
|Warrant and earnout liabilities
|171,571
|128,205
|Deferred tax liability
|16,179
|16,715
|Total liabilities
|246,266
|191,808
|Mezzanine equity
|9,614
|8,905
|Stockholders' equity
|1,878,959
|494,286
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,134,839
|$
|694,999
| USA Rare Earth, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenue
|$
|5,698
|$
|-
|Cost of product revenue
|5,592
|-
|Gross profit
|106
|-
|Gross margin
|1.9
|%
|-
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|21,175
|7,029
|Research and development
|14,249
|1,689
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,357
|-
|Total operating expenses
|36,781
|8,718
|Loss from operations
|(36,675
|)
|(8,718
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(31,970
|)
|60,400
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(68,645
|)
|51,682
|Benefit from income taxes
|(577
|)
|-
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(68,068
|)
|$
|51,682
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|$
|(1,079
|)
|$
|(150
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc.
|(66,989
|)
|51,832
| USA Rare Earth, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(68,068
|)
|$
|51,682
|Non-cash adjustments
|50,652
|(58,869
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|(1,180
|)
|(3,142
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(18,596
|)
|$
|(10,329
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and equipment deposits
|$
|(38,641
|)
|$
|(3,050
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(38,641
|)
|$
|(3,050
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Reverse merger costs
|$
|-
|$
|28,250
|Issuance costs
|(51,003
|)
|(8,281
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under PIPE financing
|1,500,000
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|68
|-
|Finance leases
|70
|-
|Other
|(1,849
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|1,447,286
|$
|19,969
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(330
|)
|$
|-
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,389,719
|$
|6,590
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|359,925
|16,761
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|1,749,644
|$
|23,351
USA Rare Earth, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)
(Unaudited)
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial information. The following table reconciles the GAAP financial information to the non-GAAP financial information.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(In thousands, except for per share amounts)
|Net (loss) income attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc.
|$
|(66,989
|)
|$
|51,832
|Declared and deemed dividends, and interest accretion
|(709
|)
|(3,562
|)
|Loss (gain) on fair market value of financial instruments, net
|43,553
|(60,300
|)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. (2)
|$
|(24,145
|)
|$
|(12,030
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share attributable to USA Rare Earth, Inc. - Diluted (2)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
(1)Amounts may not total due to rounding.
(2)Refer to the section“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures and the definitions of such measures.
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