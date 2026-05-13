CLARITY Act Vote Triggers Anticipated Bitcoin Move To $90K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (BTC ) traders are eyeing the path to higher ground as the U.S. Congress prepares to debate the CLARITY Act this week. With BTC hovering near the $80,000 level and the 200-day exponential moving average serving as a major overhead hurdle, market participants see a setup that could spark a rapid move higher if momentum holds and short-term selling eases.

Bitcoin remains near $80,000, with the 200-day EMA acting as a critical resistance line that could determine the trajectory in the near term. More than $3 billion in leveraged long positions cluster between $79,000 and $78,000, suggesting a potential test of price support before any sustained breakout. On-chain signals point to improving market conditions: short-term holder loss pressure has been zero for five consecutive days, and the share of supply held by short-term traders sits at 22.2%, the lowest in roughly 90 days. The CLARITY Act, which seeks clearer regulatory guidelines for crypto markets and stablecoins, has drawn significant attention as lawmakers filed more than 100 amendments ahead of a markup session. A looming resistance zone around $83,400–$84,600-the next Fibonacci-related hurdle-could temper gains and prompt profit-taking if BTC reclaims the 50% retracement level near $78,983.

Key takeawaysBitcoin market signals a potential breakout

Over the past week, Bitcoin traded around the $80,000 level as traders weighed the possible implications of the CLARITY Act vote. The 200-day EMA continues to loom as a robust resistance point, and a cluster of leveraged long positions-estimated at more than $3 billion-has formed between $79,000 and $78,000. This setup implies that a brief retest of that range could occur before BTC attempts another push above the long-term moving average.

That sentiment from Michaël van de Poppe, founder of MN Capital, reflects a broader expectation that improving market conditions could translate into a sharper upside once the regulatory event passes and funding flows resume their upward tilt.

On-chain analysis adds nuance to the price narrative. Bitcoin researcher Axel Adler Jr. highlighted that short-term holder loss pressure has remained at zero percent for five consecutive days, a signal that new buyers are not yet capitulating into pain. In addition, Adler noted that the share of Bitcoin supply held by short-term traders has fallen to 22.2%, a 90-day low. Taken together, these metrics suggest a cooling of near-term selling pressure and potential buoyancy for a sustained rebound if price starts to move higher.

However, a counterpoint remains in the charts. Crypto trader Zord warned of a potential resistance band ahead, pointing to a zone between roughly $83,400 and $84,600 after BTC reclaims the 50% Fibonacci retracement level near $78,983. In the perspective of technical analysts, this zone represents a 0.618–0.65 Fibonacci resistance, where short-term profit-taking could slow BTC's ascent and prompt a pause before any continued breakout.

Policy backdrop: CLARITY Act in focus

The CLARITY Act is aimed at providing clearer rules for regulators overseeing crypto markets and stablecoins. In a development that underscores the bill's high-stakes nature, Senate Banking Committee members filed more than 100 amendments in the run-up to Thursday's markup, reflecting diverse viewpoints on how to regulate crypto exchanges, stablecoins, and crypto developers. A leaked version of the draft suggested limits on stablecoin rewards that resemble traditional interest-bearing accounts, signaling a potential rethink of incentive structures across platforms.

Industry observers have framed the debate as a push to separate stablecoins used for everyday payments from products that behave more like bank deposits. XWIN Japan described the drafting as signaling a deliberate shift toward distinguishing payment-focused stablecoins from yield-bearing crypto products, a distinction with wide market implications if it solidifies into policy.

Meanwhile, stablecoins continue to grow their footprint across networks. CryptoQuant and other researchers have highlighted parabolic growth in ERC-20 stablecoin active addresses in recent years, illustrating the ongoing liquidity and usage of stablecoins as the backbone of crypto market activity. The broader narrative is that stablecoins remain a central conduit for capital in crypto markets, potentially supporting longer-term investment in Bitcoin as adoption widens and financial products linked to digital assets mature.

What could come next for BTC

Looking ahead, the critical question is whether BTC can clear the looming resistance zone around $83,400–$84,600 and sustain a move beyond the 200-day EMA. If the price can pierce this band with aided demand from on-chain support and stablecoin-driven liquidity, a swift advance toward higher targets, including the $90,000 region, would be plausible in the short to medium term. Conversely, if sellers saturate this zone, a retest of the lower boundary around the $80,000s or a deeper pullback could reassert itself as market participants reassess risk ahead of regulatory milestones.

Beyond price action, the evolving regulatory backdrop will continue to shape market dynamics. Investors should monitor the CLARITY Act developments-particularly amendments related to stablecoins and crypto incentives-as they may affect exchange offerings, product design, and the calculus of risk and return for Bitcoin and associated assets.

In the near term, the ongoing growth of stablecoins and their use in funding flows into crypto markets remains a crucial backdrop. If stablecoin adoption continues its current trajectory, it could bolster liquidity and demand for Bitcoin over time, even as short-term price volatility persists. As always, readers should stay attuned to both price catalysts and regulatory signals to gauge how the balance of supply, demand, and policy could steer Bitcoin in the days and weeks ahead.

Readers should watch the CLARITY Act developments closely and track on-chain dynamics for cues about Bitcoin's next move in the near term.

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