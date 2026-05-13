Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights



Total Investment Portfolio: $2.1 billion



Credit Portfolio of $1.9 billion





99% 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt





$155.3 million in new committed credit investments during the quarter





Weighted Average Yield on Debt Investments: 10.8%



Current non-accruals with a fair value of $22.7 million, representing 1.1% of the total investment portfolio



Equity Portfolio of $181.0 million

$2.4 million in new equity co-investments during the quarter

Pre-Tax Net Investment Income: $35.2 million, or $0.59 per weighted average common share outstanding

Estimated Undistributed Taxable Income ("UTI"): $1.07 per share as of March 31, 2026

LTM Operating Leverage: 1.4% as of March 31, 2026

Dividends: Paid Total Dividends for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $0.64



Paid $0.58 per share Regular Quarterly Dividend ($0.1934 per share in each of January, February and March 2026)

Paid $0.06 per share Supplemental Quarterly Dividend in March 2026

Net Realized and Unrealized Depreciation: $7.1 million, or 0.3% of total investments at fair value



$0.1 million of net appreciation related to the equity portfolio



$7.9 million of net depreciation related to the credit portfolio

$0.7 million net realized and unrealized income tax benefit

Balance Sheet:



Cash and Cash Equivalents: $29.0 million



Total Net Assets: $1,011.0 million Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Share: $16.69

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights



Total Investment Portfolio: Increased by $312.1 million in total fair value, from $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion, representing 17% growth during the year

Credit Portfolio increased by $310.6 million, representing 19% growth during the year

Investment Income: $232.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2026, representing a $27.7 million, or 13.5% increase, as compared to the year ended March 31, 2025

Operating Leverage: Decreased to 1.4% as of March 31, 2026 as compared to 1.7% as of March 31, 2025

Dividends: Declared and paid total dividends of $2.56 per share



$2.32 per share in regular quarterly dividends



$0.24 per share in supplemental quarterly dividends Estimated UTI balance at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 was $1.07 per share



In commenting on the Company's results, Michael Sarner, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“The March quarter was another strong quarter for Capital Southwest, with approximately $158 million of originations in five new and 12 existing portfolio companies. Our portfolio continued to generate significant income for our shareholders, producing $0.59 of pre-tax net investment income per share. During the quarter, the Board of Directors again declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, of which $0.1934 per share will be paid for each of April, May and June 2026, and a supplemental quarterly dividend of $0.06 to be paid in June 2026. Further, non-accruals represented only 1.1% of the total investment portfolio at fair value at year end. On the capitalization front, we continued to efficiently raise equity capital during the quarter, raising approximately $26 million through our Equity ATM Program, and increasing the total leverage commitment to SBIC II by $50 million. Subsequent to quarter end, our joint venture, CapTrin Partners LLC ("CapTrin"), closed a $150 million revolving credit facility. The facility includes an accordion feature that allows for an increase of the total commitments to up to $350 million, subject to certain conditions. We continue to be excited about the enhanced ability that CapTrin will provide Capital Southwest to compete for and win high-quality lower middle market opportunities.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year Investment Activities

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company originated $157.7 million in new commitments, consisting of investments in five new portfolio companies totaling $114.0 million and add-on commitments in 12 portfolio companies totaling $43.7 million. New portfolio company originations were comprised of $112.3 million in first lien senior secured debt and $1.7 million in equity investments.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company received proceeds of $57.7 million from six portfolio company prepayments and exits, generating a weighted average IRR of 14.2%. Total proceeds were comprised of $49.9 million from debt investments and $7.8 million from equity investments.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, the Company originated $762.3 million in new commitments and received proceeds of $252.6 million from portfolio company prepayments and exits.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2026 Operating Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Capital Southwest reported total investment income of $57.8 million, compared to $61.4 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in investment income was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income due to a decrease in arranger fees received during the quarter and a decrease in the weighted average yield on debt investments, primarily due to a decrease in base rates.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, total operating expenses (excluding interest expense) were $5.3 million, compared to $8.8 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in accrued bonus compensation.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, interest expense was $17.3 million, compared to $18.1 million in the prior quarter. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in the weighted average interest rate on total debt from 5.65% to 5.50%, which was driven primarily by a reduction in base rates on Capital Southwest's credit facilities.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, total pre-tax net investment income was $35.2 million, compared to $34.6 million in the prior quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, there was a tax provision of $0.6 million, compared to a tax benefit of $2.4 million in the prior quarter. The benefit in the prior quarter included a $2.4 million deferred tax benefit, which was primarily attributable to an increase in the tax basis of investments held at Capital Southwest Equity Investments, Inc., our wholly owned subsidiary that has elected to be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Capital Southwest recorded total net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $7.1 million, compared to $1.9 million of total net realized and unrealized losses in the prior quarter. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the total net realized and unrealized losses on investments reflected net realized and unrealized gains on equity investments of $0.1 million, net realized and unrealized losses on debt investments of $7.9 million and a net realized and unrealized income tax benefit of $0.7 million. The net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $27.5 million for the quarter, compared to $32.9 million in the prior quarter.

The Company's NAV at March 31, 2026 was $16.69 per share, compared to $16.75 per share in the prior quarter. The decrease in NAV per share from the prior quarter is primarily due net realized and unrealized losses on investments, partially offset by the issuance of common stock at a premium to NAV per share through the Equity ATM Program (as described below).

Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Results

For the year ended March 31, 2026, Capital Southwest reported total investment income of $232.1 million, compared to $204.4 million in the prior year. The increase in investment income was primarily attributable to an increase in average debt investments outstanding and an increase in dividend income, partially offset by a decrease in weighted average yield on debt investments primarily due to a decrease in base interest rates.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, total operating expenses (excluding interest expense) were $28.9 million, compared to $29.0 million in the prior year.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, interest expense was $66.6 million, compared to $55.0 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average debt outstanding.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, total pre-tax net investment income was $136.6 million, compared to $120.4 million in the prior year.

During the year ended March 31, 2026, Capital Southwest recorded total net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $20.3 million, compared to $47.2 million in the prior year. For the year ended March 31, 2026, the total net realized and unrealized losses on investments reflected net realized and unrealized gains on equity of $22.4 million, net realized and unrealized losses on debt of $36.5 million and realized and unrealized income tax provision of $6.2 million. The net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $113.0 million, compared to $70.5 million in the prior year.

The Company's NAV at March 31, 2026 was $16.69, as compared to $16.70 at March 31, 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2026, Capital Southwest had approximately $29.0 million in unrestricted cash and money market balances and $364.2 million of unused capacity under the Corporate Credit Facility (as defined below) and the SPV Credit Facility (as defined below). The regulatory debt to equity ratio at the end of the quarter was 0.90 to 1.

As of March 31, 2026, Capital Southwest had the following borrowings outstanding:



$245.0 million of total debt outstanding on the Corporate Credit Facility

$100.0 million of total debt outstanding on the SPV Credit Facility

$224.6 million, net of amortized debt issuance costs, of the 5.125% convertible notes due November 2029

$344.0 million, net of amortized debt issuance costs, of the 5.950% Notes due 2030 $217.7 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of SBA Debentures (as defined below)



In August 2016, CSWC entered into a senior secured credit facility (the“Corporate Credit Facility”) to provide additional liquidity to support its investment and operational activities. Borrowings under the Corporate Credit Facility accrue interest on a per annum basis at a rate equal to the applicable SOFR rate plus 2.15%. On August 2, 2023, CSWC entered into the Third Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement that (1) increased commitments under the Corporate Credit Facility from $400 million to $435 million; (2) added an uncommitted accordion feature that could increase the maximum commitments up to $750 million; (3) extended the end of the Corporate Credit Facility's revolving period from August 9, 2025 to August 2, 2027 and extended the final maturity from August 9, 2026 to August 2, 2028; and (4) amended several financial covenants. As of March 31, 2026, the total commitments under the Corporate Credit Facility were $510 million provided by 11 lenders.

Capital Southwest SPV LLC ("SPV") is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle that was formed to hold investments for the SPV Credit Facility to support our investment and operating activities. On March 20, 2024, SPV entered into a special purpose vehicle financing credit facility (the "SPV Credit Facility"). The SPV Credit Facility included an initial commitment of $150 million. Pursuant to the terms of the loan agreement, on June 20, 2024, total commitments automatically increased from $150 million to $200 million. The SPV Credit Facility also includes an accordion feature that allows increases up to $400 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. Borrowings under the SPV Credit Facility bear interest at three-month Term SOFR plus 2.50% per annum during the revolving period ending on March 20, 2027 and three-month Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.85% thereafter. SPV (i) paid unused commitment fees of 0.10% through April 20, 2024 and (ii) pays unused commitment fees of 0.35% thereafter, on the unused lender commitments under the SPV Credit Facility, in addition to other customary fees. Under the SPV Credit Facility, SPV also pays a utilization fee based on the amount of borrowings utilized. The SPV Credit Facility matures on March 20, 2029.

In September 2025, the Company issued $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.950% Notes due 2030 (the "September 2030 Notes"). The September 2030 Notes were issued at a price of 99.345% of the aggregate principal amount of the September 2030 Notes, resulting in yield-to-maturity of 6.104%. The September 2030 Notes mature on September 18, 2030 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time prior to August 18, 2030, at par plus a "make-whole" premium, and thereafter at par. The September 2030 Notes bear interest at a rate of 5.950% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 18 and September 18 of each year.

On October 13, 2025, the Company redeemed, in full, $150 million in aggregate principal amount of the issued and outstanding October 2026 Notes and redeemed, in full, $71.9 million in aggregate principal amount of the issued and outstanding August 2028 Notes. Each of the October 2026 Notes and the August 2028 Notes were redeemed at 100% of their principal amount, plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon, through, but excluding, the redemption date. There was no "make-whole" premium required to be paid in connection with either redemption. The Company recognized a realized loss on extinguishment of debt, equal to the write-off of the related unamortized debt issuance costs, of approximately $2.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company has an "at-the-market" offering (the "Equity ATM Program"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time through sales agents, up to $1 billion of shares of its common stock. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company sold 1,104,220 shares of its common stock under the Equity ATM Program at a weighted-average price of $23.13 per share, raising $25.5 million of gross proceeds. Net proceeds were $25.2 million after commissions to the sales agents on shares sold. As of March 31, 2026, the Company has $129.9 million available under the Equity ATM Program.

Our wholly owned subsidiaries, Capital Southwest SBIC I, LP (“SBIC I”) and Capital Southwest SBIC II, LP ("SBIC II" and together with SBIC I, the "SBIC Subsidiaries"), each received a license from the Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to operate as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") under Section 301(c) of the Small Business Investment Act of 1958, as amended, on April 20, 2021 and April 17, 2025, respectively. The SBIC licenses allow the SBIC Subsidiaries to obtain leverage by issuing SBA-guaranteed debentures ("SBA Debentures"), subject to the issuance of a leverage commitment by the SBA. SBA Debentures are loans issued to an SBIC that have interest payable semi-annually and a ten-year maturity. The interest rate is fixed shortly after issuance at a market-driven spread over U.S. Treasury Notes with ten-year maturities. For two or more SBICs under common control, the maximum amount of outstanding SBA Debentures cannot exceed $350 million. As of March 31, 2026, SBIC I had a total leverage commitment from the SBA in the amount of $175.0 million, all of which was drawn, and SBIC II had a total leverage commitment from the SBA in the amount of $90.0 million, of which $48.0 million was drawn.

Share Repurchase Program

On July 28, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market at certain thresholds below its NAV per share, in accordance with guidelines specified in Rules 10b5-1(c)(1)(i)(B) and 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. On August 31, 2021, the Company entered into a share repurchase agreement, which became effective immediately, and the Company will cease purchasing its common stock under the share repurchase program upon the earlier of, among other things: (1) the date on which the aggregate purchase price for all shares equals $20 million including, without limitation, all applicable fees, costs and expenses; or (2) upon written notice by the Company to the broker that the share repurchase agreement is terminated. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company did not repurchase any shares of the Company's common stock under the share repurchase program.

Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 Per Share and Supplemental Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share for Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

On February 24, 2026, the Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58, of which $0.1934 per share will be paid in each of April, May and June 2026 and a supplemental quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share payable in June 2026, each of which is detailed in the table below.

The Company's regular quarterly dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2026 will be payable as follows: