Atyr Pharma To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Details of the conferences appear below:
Conference: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings
Conference: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 3:45pm ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Speaker: Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer
In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the Jefferies conference. A webcast of the Jefferies event will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at . Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days. For more information, contact ....
Abo ut aTyr
aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a novel biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
...
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