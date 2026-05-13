Journey Medical Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Highlights

Emrosi® revenues were $6.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026

Cash position increased to $27 million, driven by strong financial performance

Company to hold conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical,”“the Company,”“we” or“our”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical's Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,“2026 is off to a strong start, as we delivered solid revenue growth and cash generation in the first quarter of the year. Prescription demand and payer coverage for Emrosi® continue to increase, with the product's differentiated clinical profile gaining traction as we establish Emrosi® as the best-in-class oral treatment for patients suffering from rosacea. Increasing refill rates and a growing number of Emrosi® prescribers are also building momentum behind the brand. Our net product sales growth in the quarter coupled with disciplined investment in our dermatology-focused commercial infrastructure resulted in improved operating leverage, and we expect this trend to continue going forward. With over $27 million in cash and Emrosi® entering its second year on the market, we remain well-positioned to continue to execute on our strategy and deliver strong financial progress throughout the year.”

Financial Results:



Total revenues were $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 21% increase from $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by continued growth in Emrosi®, which generated revenues of $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The Company's gross margin(1) decreased to 61.0% for the first quarter of 2026, from 63.5% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease resulted primarily from a $1.3 million non-recurring non-cash charge against cost of goods during the first quarter of 2026 associated with a write down of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) inventory related to the 2021 Qbrexza® asset acquisition.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $0.5 million to $10.1 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, from $10.6 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The decrease is primarily due to lower Emrosi® launch costs compared to the prior year quarter.



Net loss for the Company narrowed to $2.2 million, or $(0.08) per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.18) per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2025.



The Company's non-GAAP results in the table below reflect positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per share basic and diluted for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.9) million, or $(0.04) loss per share basic diluted for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are non-GAAP financial measures, each of which are reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP below.

At March 31, 2026, the Company had $27.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $24.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025.



Recent Corporate Highlights:



Emrosi® prescriptions totaled 29,968 for the first quarter of 2026 versus 27,023 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

On April 21, 2026, the Company announced that it secured a contract with the third largest Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) in the United States for Emrosi®. With this contract in place, approximately 85% of all commercial lives in the nation have access to Emrosi®. Expanded payer access is anticipated to facilitate further growth in Emrosi® prescription demand.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on May 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference call here: . Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical's website, , and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

(1) We define gross margin as total revenue less cost of goods sold divided by total revenue.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing, selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words“the Company”,“we”,“us” and“our” may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“may,”“expect,”“will,”“could,”“project,”“intend,”“potential” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: the fact that our products and product candidates are subject to time and cost intensive regulation and clinical testing and as a result, may never be successfully developed or commercialized; a substantial portion of our sales derive from products that may become subject to third-party generic competition because their period of exclusivity has ended or they are without patent protection, subjecting them to the potential introduction of new competitor products and/or an increase in market share of existing competitor products, either of which could have a significant adverse impact on our operating income; we operate in a heavily regulated industry, and we cannot predict the impact that any future legislation or administrative or executive action may have on our operations; our revenue is dependent mainly upon sales of our dermatology products and any setback relating to the sale of such products could impair our operating results; competition could limit our products' commercial opportunity and profitability, including competition from manufacturers of generic versions of our products; the risk that our products do not achieve broad market acceptance, including by government and third-party payors; our reliance on third parties for several aspects of our operations; our dependence on our ability to identify, develop, and acquire or in-license products and integrate them into our operations, at which we may be unsuccessful; the dependence of the success of our business, including our ability to finance our company and generate additional revenue, on the successful commercialization of Emrosi® and the successful development, regulatory approval and commercialization of any future product candidates that we may develop, in-license or acquire; clinical drug development is very expensive, time consuming, and uncertain and our clinical trials may fail to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our current or any future product candidates; our competitors could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours; risks related to the protection of our intellectual property and our potential inability to maintain sufficient patent protection for our technology and products; our business and operations would suffer in the event of computer system failures, cyber-attacks, or deficiencies in our or our third parties' cybersecurity; the substantial doubt expressed about our ability to continue as a going concern; the effects of major public health issues, epidemics or pandemics on our product revenues and any future clinical trials; our potential need to raise additional capital; Fortress controls a voting majority of our common stock, which could be detrimental to our other shareholders; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A,“Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Jaclyn Jaffe

(781) 652-4500

...

Media Relations Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908) 591-2839

tplohoros@6degreespr