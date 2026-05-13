Usio Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|ACH and complementary services
|$
|6,293,066
|$
|5,044,517
|$
|1,248,549
|25
|%
|Credit card
|9,710,324
|7,878,694
|1,831,630
|23
|%
|Prepaid card services
|2,373,201
|2,907,451
|(534,250
|)
|(18
|)%
|Output Solutions
|6,805,314
|5,732,867
|1,072,447
|19
|%
|Interest - ACH and complementary services
|122,201
|224,129
|(101,928
|)
|(45
|)%
|Interest - Prepaid card services
|118,029
|182,661
|(64,632
|)
|(35
|)%
|Interest - Output Solutions
|43,639
|38,731
|4,908
|13
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|25,465,774
|$
|22,009,050
|$
|3,456,724
|16
|%
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was $5.1 million, up versus $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. Gross margins (defined as gross profit as a percentage of revenues) were 20.2% in the first quarter of 2026, down versus 21.9% in 2025. This was primarily due to lower interest revenues, a high margin revenue source, and revenue mix.
Total SG&A Expenses for the first quarter of 2026, were $4.9 million, down from over $5.0 million in the year ago quarter primarily due to lower depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. SG&A was $4.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4.1 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily related to increases in salary alongside increases in network infrastructure and professional fees.
For the first quarter of 2026, we reported operating income of $0.2 million compared to an operating loss of ($0.2) million for the same quarter a year ago primarily due to increased revenues and gross profits, alongside a decrease in Total SG&A Expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.7 million for the same quarter a year ago. Net income in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was approximately $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of ($0.2) million, or ($0.01) per share, for the same period in the prior year.
Operating Cash Flows declined to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.4 million in the same period a year ago. The year ago period benefited from an approximately $1.5 million tax refund. Additionally, prepaid expenses and accounts receivable March 31, 2026 were up as compared to December 31, 2025.
We believe we continue to be in solid financial condition. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 were $7.7 million, a $0.3 million increase over cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025, even after the use of over $230,000 to repurchase 182,000 shares of our common stock during the first quarter of 2026.
1Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below
Conference Call and Webcast
Usio's management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-833-3890. International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the Company's website at
A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 13, 2026. The replay can be accessed via the Company's website or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 4785914.
About Usio, Inc.
Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector.
Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas. Websites: and
Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.
Comparisons
Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons and growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons, with the quarterly period of this year compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it provides them with financial measures the Company uses in the management of its business.
- The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring items, such as costs related to acquisitions. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margins as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenues.
Management believes presenting EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins is helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue, net income, or cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.
1 Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Except for the historical information contained herein, this release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, and strategies for the future, including statements regarding the Company's operating and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," "expect," and similar expressions.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risk relating to economic conditions; the realization of anticipated benefits from the PostCredit acquisition; the Company's ability to manage growth; the loss of key resellers; relationships with the Automated Clearing House network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers, and merchants; the security of the Company's software, hardware, and information systems; volatility in the Company's stock price; the need for additional financing; risks associated with new tax legislation; and compliance with complex federal, state, and local laws and regulations, as well as other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect, the Company's businesses and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from management's plans and projections. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact:
Paul Manley
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
...
612-834-1804
| USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,728,795
|$
|7,434,051
|Settlement processing assets
|69,522,444
|74,180,475
|Prepaid card load assets
|15,466,828
|27,623,728
|Customer deposits
|2,239,829
|2,281,220
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,418,653
|5,274,586
|Inventory
|392,873
|461,675
|Prepaid expenses and other
|1,903,690
|1,359,382
|Merchant reserves
|4,617,537
|4,795,537
|Total current assets
|107,290,649
|123,410,654
|Property and equipment, net
|4,545,252
|4,157,393
|Other assets:
|Intangibles, net
|9,759
|9,759
|Deferred tax asset, net
|4,459,144
|4,526,228
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,524,650
|2,423,231
|Other assets
|362,949
|362,949
|Total other assets
|8,356,502
|7,322,167
|Total Assets
|$
|120,192,403
|$
|134,890,214
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,275,061
|$
|880,590
|Accrued expenses
|4,052,640
|3,326,445
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|756,708
|639,805
|Equipment loan, current portion
|337,544
|289,317
|Settlement processing obligations
|69,522,444
|74,180,475
|Prepaid card load obligations
|15,466,828
|27,623,728
|Customer deposits
|2,239,829
|2,281,220
|Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations
|93,651,054
|109,221,580
|Merchant reserve obligations
|4,617,537
|4,795,537
|Total current liabilities
|98,268,591
|114,017,117
|Non-current liabilities:
|Equipment loan, net of current portion
|987,996
|1,074,711
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|2,790,905
|1,885,983
|Total liabilities
|102,047,492
|116,977,811
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 31,667,305 and 31,562,178 issued, and 27,672,168 and 27,729,704 outstanding at March 31, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025, respectively
|31,667
|31,562
|Additional paid-in capital
|102,455,703
|102,363,590
|Treasury stock, at cost; 3,995,137 and 3,832,474 shares at March 31, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(7,070,640
|)
|(6,837,181
|)
|Deferred compensation
|(6,849,327
|)
|(7,100,573
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(70,422,492
|)
|(70,544,995
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|18,144,911
|17,912,403
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|120,192,403
|$
|134,890,214
| USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|25,465,774
|$
|22,009,050
|Cost of services
|20,328,891
|17,199,907
|Gross profit
|5,136,883
|4,809,143
|Selling, general and administrative expenses:
|Stock-based compensation
|329,284
|410,062
|SG&A
|4,356,142
|4,142,895
|Depreciation and amortization
|225,745
|495,770
|Total selling, general and administrative
|4,911,171
|5,048,727
|Operating income (loss)
|225,712
|(239,584
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|91,491
|79,011
|Interest expense
|(22,826
|)
|(11,843
|)
|Other income, net
|68,665
|67,168
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|294,377
|(172,416
|)
|Federal income tax expense
|67,084
|-
|State income tax expense
|104,790
|62,554
|Income tax expense
|171,874
|62,554
|Net income (loss)
|$
|122,503
|$
|(234,970
|)
|Income (loss) Per Share
|Basic income (loss) per common share:
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted income (loss) per common share:
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|27,748,037
|26,615,947
|Diluted
|27,748,037
|26,615,947
| USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Operating Activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|122,503
|$
|(234,970
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and Amortization
|225,745
|495,770
|Deferred federal income tax
|67,084
|-
|Employee stock-based compensation
|329,284
|410,062
|Reserve for processing losses
|18,000
|355,595
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(144,067
|)
|484,023
|Accounts receivable, tax credit
|-
|1,494,612
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(544,308
|)
|(143,539
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|104,851
|153,237
|Inventory
|68,802
|55,303
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,102,666
|(1,558,994
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(184,445
|)
|(160,253
|)
|Merchant reserves
|(178,000
|)
|35,000
|Customer deposits
|(41,391
|)
|(11,636
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|946,724
|1,374,210
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(398,072
|)
|(22,604
|)
|Capitalized labor for internal use software
|(215,532
|)
|(290,650
|)
|Net cash (used in) investing activities
|(613,604
|)
|(313,254
|)
|Financing Activities
|Payments on equipment loan
|(38,488
|)
|(36,110
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|14,180
|11,515
|Purchases of treasury stock
|(233,459
|)
|(351,640
|)
|Assets held for customers
|(16,814,931
|)
|3,953,121
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(17,072,698
|)
|3,576,886
|Change in cash, cash equivalents, settlement processing assets, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves
|(16,739,578
|)
|4,637,842
|Cash, cash equivalents, settlement processing assets, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year
|116,315,011
|87,618,491
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, Settlement Processing Assets, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period
|99,575,433
|92,256,333
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|22,826
|$
|11,843
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|1,206,270
|-
| USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
|Common Stock
|Additional Paid- In
|Treasury
|Deferred
|Accumulated
|Total Stockholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Stock
|Compensation
|Deficit
|Equity
|Balance at December 31, 2025
|31,562,178
|$
|31,562
|$
|102,363,590
|$
|(6,837,181
|)
|$
|(7,100,573
|)
|$
|(70,544,995
|)
|$
|17,912,403
|Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
|94,700
|95
|77,943
|-
|-
|-
|78,038
|Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|10,427
|10
|14,170
|-
|-
|-
|14,180
|Deferred compensation amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|251,246
|-
|251,246
|Purchase of treasury stock, at cost
|-
|-
|-
|(233,459
|)
|-
|-
|(233,459
|)
|Net income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|122,503
|122,503
|Balance at March 31, 2026
|31,667,305
|$
|31,667
|$
|102,455,703
|$
|(7,070,640
|)
|$
|(6,849,327
|)
|$
|(70,422,492
|)
|$
|18,144,911
|Balance at December 31, 2024
|29,902,415
|$
|198,317
|$
|99,676,457
|$
|(5,770,592
|)
|$
|(6,914,563
|)
|$
|(68,032,656
|)
|$
|19,156,963
|Adjustment to par value of common stock
|-
|(168,415
|)
|168,415
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
|128,053
|128
|136,276
|-
|-
|-
|136,404
|Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|7,887
|8
|11,507
|-
|-
|-
|11,515
|Deferred compensation amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|273,658
|-
|273,658
|Purchase of treasury stock, at cost
|-
|-
|-
|(351,640
|)
|-
|-
|(351,640
|)
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(234,970
|)
|(234,970
|)
|Balance at March 31, 2025
|30,038,355
|$
|30,038
|$
|99,992,655
|$
|(6,122,232
|)
|$
|(6,640,905
|)
|$
|(68,267,626
|)
|$
|18,991,930
| RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Reconciliation from Operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|225,712
|$
|(239,584
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|225,745
|495,770
|EBITDA
|451,457
|256,186
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net
|329,284
|410,062
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|780,741
|$
|666,248
|Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:
|Revenues
|$
|25,465,774
|$
|22,009,050
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|780,741
|$
|666,248
|Adjusted EBITDA margins
|3.1
|%
|3.0
|%
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