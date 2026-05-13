Brilliant Earth Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
On May 21, 2026, the Company will participate in the B. Riley Securities Annual Investor Conference being held at the Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey in Marina Del Rey, California, and will meet with investors throughout the day.
On June 2, 2026, the Company will participate in the TD Cowen 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York. Management will host a fireside chat at 11:00am ET and meet with investors throughout the day.
A live webcast of this fireside chat can be accessed here Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Investor Relations Website
About Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. The Company reported Net Sales of $437 million for the full year 2025. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Colin Bourland
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