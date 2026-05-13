Zentalis Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZentalisPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical oncology innovator advancing late-stage development of investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor azenosertib as a biomarker-driven treatment approach for ovarian cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Conference at Nasdaq, New York, NY. Fireside discussion, May 19, 2026, 2:30p.m. ET.



Stifel 2026 Virtual Oncology Forum, Virtual. Fireside discussion, May 20, 2026, 4:30p.m. ET.



TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, Virtual. Fireside discussion, May 26, 2026, 10:00a.m. ET.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY. Fireside discussion, June 3, 2026, 3:45p.m. ET.



Access to a live webcast of each of the H.C. Wainwright, Stifel, TD Cowen, and Jefferies events, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the“Events & Presentations” tab on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis is a clinical oncology innovator developing a treatment approach for ovarian cancer and multiple tumor types. Leveraging therapeutics development and biomarker expertise, Zentalis is advancing monotherapy and combination studies of its investigational first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor, azenosertib. Focused on translating WEE1 science into clinical practice, we aim to equip physicians with a targeted, non-chemo, orally available medicine that enhances treatment experience, choice, and outcomes. Our mission: to unburden cancer patients with more convenience and care.

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ZENTALIS® and its associated logo are trademarks of Zentalis and/or its affiliates. All website addresses and other links in this press release are for information only and are not intended to be an active link or to incorporate any website or other information into this press release.

Contact:

Aron Feingold

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

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