U.S. Energy Corp. To Participate In The LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the“Company”), an integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Smith, will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Conference taking place May 17-19, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

During the event, Mr. Smith will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation is currently scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. PT on May 19. Interested parties are invited to view the live webcast presentation at .

The LD Micro Invitational is an annual conference hosted by LD Micro, a leading platform for micro-cap company data and insights. The event brings together more than 100 companies to showcase their innovations and growth strategies.

To request a meeting with the U.S. Energy team, please reach out to your LD Micro representative or the Company's investor relations team at ....

About U.S. Energy Corp.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is building an integrated energy and carbon management platform. The Company owns and operates the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana, generating three independent revenue streams - helium, carbon management, and oil - from a wholly owned and operated asset base. U.S. Energy is positioned at the intersection of critical supply, domestic energy production, and federal energy policy. More information can be found at .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

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(303) 993-3200

