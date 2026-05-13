Armlogi Holding Corp. Reports Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
| ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 AND JUNE 30, 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| March 31,
2026
| June 30,
2025
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,668,304
|9,190,277
|Accounts receivable and other receivable, net of credit loss allowance of $594,869 and $594,869
|18,392,275
|22,207,500
|Other current assets
|783,826
|998,925
|Prepaid expenses
|1,307,390
|1,375,646
|Loan receivables, net of credit loss allowance of $nil and $nil
|1,681,245
|3,893,563
|Total current assets
|24,833,040
|37,665,911
|Non-current assets
|Restricted cash
|4,398,412
|4,387,550
|Property and equipment, net
|10,074,357
|11,259,820
|Intangible assets, net
|22,259
|54,627
|Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|102,118,310
|115,361,185
|Right-of-use assets – finance leases
|1,408,755
|745,547
|Other non-current assets
|883,125
|739,555
|Total assets
|143,738,258
|170,214,195
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|8,381,753
|9,604,783
|Contract liabilities
|602,808
|939,097
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|663,443
|283,150
|Convertible notes
|-
|5,292,749
|Operating lease liabilities – current
|35,351,135
|29,280,907
|Finance lease liabilities – current
|759,787
|386,327
|Total current liabilities
|45,758,926
|45,787,013
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities – non-current
|83,822,574
|98,939,552
|Finance lease liabilities – non-current
|702,532
|397,692
|Total liabilities
|130,284,032
|145,124,257
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,443,079 and 42,250,934 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively
|454
|422
|Additional paid-in capital
|20,468,826
|16,668,858
|Retained earnings (Accumulated deficits)
|(7,015,054
|)
|8,420,658
|Total stockholders' equity
|13,454,226
|25,089,938
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|143,738,258
|170,214,195
| ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2026
| Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
| Nine months
Ended
March 31,
2026
| Nine months
Ended
March 31,
2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenue
|41,678,009
|45,844,322
|142,694,036
|139,469,900
|Costs of services
|43,543,277
|45,566,202
|147,813,653
|142,315,578
|Gross profit
|(1,865,268
|)
|278,120
|(5,119,617
|)
|(2,845,678
|)
|Operating costs and expenses:
|General and administrative
|3,325,439
|4,472,813
|10,871,295
|10,800,794
|Total operating costs and expenses
|3,325,439
|4,472,813
|10,871,295
|10,800,794
|Loss from operations
|(5,190,707
|)
|(4,194,693
|)
|(15,990,912
|)
|(13,646,472
|)
|Other (income) expenses:
|Other income, net
|(159,603
|)
|(718,025
|)
|(1,200,475
|)
|(2,488,346
|)
|Loss on Disposal of Assets
|-
|-
|-
|43,625
|Finance costs
|36,373
|278,385
|628,839
|367,382
|Total other (income)
|(123,230
|)
|(439,640
|)
|(571,636
|)
|(2,077,339
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(5,067,477
|)
|(3,755,053
|)
|(15,419,276
|)
|(11,569,133
|)
|Current income tax expense
|-
|-
|16,436
|-
|Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|-
|-
|-
|(1,506,969
|)
|Total income tax (recovery) expenses
|-
|-
|16,436
|(1,506,969
|)
|Net loss
|(5,067,477
|)
|(3,755,053
|)
|(15,435,712
|)
|(10,062,164
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(5,067,477
|)
|(3,755,053
|)
|(15,435,712
|)
|(10,062,164
|)
|Basic & diluted net loss per share
|(0.11
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(0.35
|)
|(0.24
|)
|Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic and diluted
|45,443,079
|41,714,608
|44,442,202
|41,651,007
| ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025 (UNAUDITED)
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
| For The
Nine months Ended
March 31,
2026
| For The
Nine months Ended
March 31,
2025
|US$
|US$
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net loss
|(15,435,712
|)
|(10,062,164
|)
|Adjustments for items not affecting cash:
|Net loss from disposal of fixed assets
|-
|43,625
|Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets-finance leases
|2,568,088
|1,983,166
|Amortization
|32,368
|26,706
|Non-cash operating leases expense
|4,196,125
|5,833,789
|Current estimated credit loss
|-
|228,363
|Accretion of convertible notes
|527,251
|344,925
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|(1,536,455
|)
|Interest income
|(55,992
|)
|(96,340
|)
|Gain from settlement of commitment payable
|-
|(100,000
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable and other receivables
|3,815,225
|(1,606,810
|)
|Other current assets
|215,099
|(597,401
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(143,570
|)
|252,001
|Prepaid expenses
|68,256
|(75,557
|)
|Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
|(1,343,843
|)
|(631,472
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(336,289
|)
|191,665
|Income tax payable
|-
|(57,589
|)
|Accrued payroll liabilities
|380,293
|282,280
|Net changes in derecognized ROU and operating lease liabilities
|-
|(63,874
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,512,701
|)
|(5,641,142
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(787,828
|)
|(2,593,457
|)
|Loan disbursements
|(2,370,000
|)
|(1,000,000
|)
|Proceeds from loan repayments
|4,638,310
|2,036,705
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|-
|25,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|1,480,482
|(1,531,752
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Repayment to related parties
|-
|(350,209
|)
|Repayment of commitment payable
|-
|(150,000
|)
|Repayments of finance lease liabilities
|(458,892
|)
|(108,935
|)
|Proceeds from convertible notes
|-
|8,092,473
|Repayments of convertible notes
|(2,020,000
|)
|(850,000
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(2,478,892
|)
|6,633,329
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(6,511,111
|)
|(539,565
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period
|13,577,827
|9,950,384
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period
|7,066,716
|9,410,819
|The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,668,304
|5,631,247
|Restricted cash – non-current
|4,398,412
|3,779,572
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|7,066,716
|9,410,819
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information:
|Cash paid for income tax
|(24,900
|)
|(87,074
|)
|Cash paid for interest
|-
|(22,457
|)
|Non-cash Transactions:
|Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|1,137,192
|-
|Right-of-use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|4,605,476
|28,685,914
|Increase (Decrease) in right-of-use assets due to remeasurement of lease terms
|63,896
|(884,394
|)
|Shares issued for Investor Notices pursuant to SEPA by reducing the convertible notes
|3,800,000
|750,000
|Shares issued to settle commitment fee
|-
|250,000
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