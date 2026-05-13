Belite Bio To Host Webcast On May 20, 2026, To Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Webcast Information
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast Link:
Webcast Link Instructions
You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the“Presentations & Events” section of the Company's Investor Relations website at . A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio's lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent and adult STGD1 subjects and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at .
Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Jennifer Wu
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Julie Fallon
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