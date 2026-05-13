THIS MEMOIR-STYLE SELF-HELP BOOK COVERS THE LIFE OF AN ANGEL IN TRAINING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The League of Azure Blue Angels, styled as a spiritual memoir, is Palmetto Publishing's latest book about an angel teaching others how to get their wings.

Charleston, SC, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever wondered whether angels walk among us? A powerful new self-help book, The League of Azure Blue Angels, peels back the curtain into the world of angelic forces who work to support humanity. Ammon is an angel who has walked the earth for centuries. Now on the cusp of earning his wings as a member of a legendary order, Ammon writes to show readers how they, too, can achieve their full potential.

Styled as the memoir of an ancient celestial entity, The League of Azure Blue Angels is a book about finding your way in life in the middle of all the world's hardships. How do we resist temptation? How do we become our best selves? With the support of angel helpers, and with commitment to a holy lifestyle, anyone can become more of who they're meant to be-anyone can become an angel.

While deeply spiritual, this book is written for readers of all ages, backgrounds, and belief systems. Through Ammon's personal story and the glimpses they offer into a realm beyond our own, the memoir offers hope in an era that feels chaotic and broken. Uplifting, inspirational, and deeply compassionate, The League of Azure Blue Angels is a story of profound possibility and unbridled hope.

The League of Azure Blue Angels is available for purchase online at Amazon and.

About the Author:

Ammon is an angel in training who has spent the last six hundred years traning to join the League of Azure Blue Angels, a sacred order devoted to guiding, uplifting, and supporting humanity. Living quietly among the people of Earth, his mission is to share that every person is watched over by angelic helpers, and that anyone can choose a path of transformation that will let them become an angel too. Ammon encourages readers everywhere to discover their full potential to live holy lives that draw them closer to the heavenly Father.

Media Contact:

Ammon

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Available for interviews: Author, Ammon

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The League of Azure Blue Angels

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...