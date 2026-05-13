UP: Rs 400 Crore Land Scam In Kanpur Dehat FIR Against Ex-ADM

The Uttar Pradesh government, continuing its 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption, has initiated major action in an alleged land scam worth around Rs 400 crore in Kanpur Dehat. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an FIR has been registered against a former Additional District Magistrate (Land Acquisition), officials of the concerned companies and bank authorities.

Details of the Alleged Scam

Official sources said that in 2011, around 2,332 acres of land across seven villages in the Bhognipur area were allotted to Himavat Power and Lanco Anpara Power companies for setting up a thermal power project. Under the agreement, the companies were required to begin construction and start power generation within three years.

However, even after 15 years, no work has reportedly been undertaken on the project site. The investigation revealed that the companies allegedly violated the terms of the agreement by mortgaging government land to banks and securing loans worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore. It is alleged that neither the thermal power plant was established nor were the bank loans repaid.

Investigation and Subsequent Action

The matter came to light after District Magistrate Kapil Singh ordered an inquiry. The probe reportedly found the involvement of the then Additional District Magistrate O.K. Singh, along with certain administrative officials, company representatives and bank officials. Following the findings, Bhognipur Tehsildar Priya Singh lodged a complaint at Moosanagar police station, leading to the registration of an FIR.

Sources said the present value of the land is estimated to be over Rs 300 crore as per circle rates, while its market value is believed to be significantly higher. The administration has also halted the alleged illegal auction process and restored the land to the government records.

Cases have been registered under various sections related to forgery and criminal conspiracy against the two companies, bank officials, along with the accused administrative personnel. (ANI)

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