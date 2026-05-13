Amira Jadoon
- Assistant Professor of Political Science, Clemson University
Dr. Amira Jadoon is an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Clemson University, prior to which she worked at the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Dr. Jadoon also holds external appointments at the International Centre for Counterterrorism (ICCT-The Hague) and the Stimson Center, among others. She specializes in international security, counterterrorism and counterinsurgency, and political violence and terrorism.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor at the Combating Terrorism Center, United States Military Academy West Point
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