Interactive Cosmetic Education Continues To Receive Enthusiastic Feedback

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 80 dermatology residents gathered in Dallas, Texas, on April 17-19 for the 2026 ASDS Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium. Educational topics spanned a variety of cosmetic procedures, device overviews, live patient assessments, anatomy demonstrations, hands-on training and interactive discussions.

Schaumburg, IL, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) recently hosted its Premier Annual Resident Cosmetic Symposium in Dallas, Texas, welcoming over 80 dermatology residents for educational content, hands-on training and networking with peers, experts and industry partners. Each resident received a scholarship of $300 toward their expenses to attend.

The 2026 course

“We were excited to learn that all attendees' evaluations indicated the course improved their competence, which is one of the reasons this course was created in 2015 since cosmetic training on dermatologic procedures is a common gap in many program curricula,” said Co-Director Thomas Rohrer, MD.“Our faculty worked hard to make the educational format and content conducive to learning, appropriate for beginners and relevant to their educational needs.”

Through interactive teaching elements, the expert faculty shared case studies, identified danger zones and described how to minimize and manage complications. They also discussed the science of skin care, career paths and“What's Next in Aesthetics: Trends Residents Need to Know.” Additionally, attendees received access to bonus on-demand content for facial anatomy, cosmeceuticals, hair loss and sclerotherapy.

“The residents' enthusiastic feedback – rating the course a 4.9 out of 5 – validates the importance of offering engaging, interactive cosmetic dermatology education to new dermatologists who are eager to expand their skillset and get hands-on practice that will ensure optimal outcomes and safeguard patients' health,” said Co-Director Susan Weinkle, MD.“Many commented on the value of receiving real-time feedback from the faculty and learning from their extensive experience, whether that be technique tips, case study scenarios or career advice.”

Expert Faculty



Thomas Rohrer, MD, Co-Director

Susan Weinkle, MD, Co-Director

Kimberly Butterwick, MD

Sue Ellen Cox, MD

Deirdre Hooper, MD, ASDS President-Elect

Omar Ibrahimi, MD, PhD

Rebecca Kazin, MD

Kavita Mariwalla, MD, ASDS President

Kristel Polder, MD

E. Victor Ross, MD

Jennifer Rullan, MD Nazanin Saedi, MD, ASDS Secretary

Attendee Testimonials

“This course provided great exposure to parts of procedural dermatology I didn't even know existed and broadened my understanding of what is possible in my career.” -Paul Vance, DO

“This conference was a life-changing experience for me! It allowed me to connect with amazing dermatologists who offered invaluable mentorship as I navigate my path toward a cosmetic fellowship. This conference is a catalyst for career growth, opening doors to new opportunities that can change the trajectory of your career.” -Valeria Gonzalez-Molina, MD

“Everything about this conference was high yield. The lectures were all taught at a level that was appropriate for residents, and the live demonstrations were incredibly useful and well curated. My favorite sessions were the expert panels because they were so helpful to hear different perspectives. The hands-on stations allowed us to practice what we learned the day before. Best conference I have ever been to.” -Maham Ahmad, MD

“The Symposium has inspired me to integrate more procedures and devices into my practice. There were so many pearls from hands-on assessment, technique and complication management. Seeing how various dermatologists with years of experience performing these procedures is invaluable. Hearing their stories and experiences in their career is so helpful in addition to the didactic information, as it shows me that there is so much potential with room to grow and evolve in my career.” – Kayla Fourzali, MD

Generous Corporate Support

Attendees engaged in a dynamic selection of sponsor-supported educational sessions, gaining valuable insights into emerging trends, in-depth perspectives on aesthetics portfolios, cosmeceuticals and strategic approaches to partnering with industry to enhance their practices. ASDS extends its sincere appreciation to Galderma, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty and ZO Skin Health for their contributions in delivering impactful on-site education.

ASDS gratefully acknowledges the following grant providers and industry partners for their support of this Symposium:



Grant Providers: Abbvie; Evolus; Galderma; Innovative Optics; Merz Aesthetics; Obagi Medical; and Revance Aesthetics

Diamond Partners: Galderma and L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty

Platinum Partners: Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company

Gold Partners: Merz North America and ZO Skin Health

Silver Partners: CynosureLutronic Bronze Partners: Acclaro Corporation; Complete Dermatology; George Tiemann & Co.; and Sofwave

To learn more about the Society's educational courses, visit

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About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients' skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit.



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Attachments



Drs. Susan Weinkle and Thomas Rohrer co-directed the course. The faculty led small group breakout sessions, allowing for more personalized education.

CONTACT: Katie Allodi American Society for Dermatologic Surgery 847-956-9143...