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Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Informs About Deposit Rating Upgrade By Fitch Ratings


2026-05-13 03:16:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about deposit rating upgrade by Fitch Ratings

Attachment

  • 2026 05 13 Upgrade Fitch EN

MENAFN13052026004107003653ID1111111657



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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