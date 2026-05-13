Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrim Safety Is Govt's Top Priority, Says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the safety and convenience of Char Dham pilgrims remain the government's top priority. To ensure smooth darshan for devotees, the slot management and crowd control systems have been further strengthened, while real-time digital monitoring is also being effectively utilised.

According to the release, Dhami said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, the reconstruction work at Kedarnath Temple has transformed the shrine into a grand and divine destination. Improvements to the trekking route have made the pilgrimage easier for devotees. The government has taken every possible step to ensure a safe and well-organized yatra. A special monitoring mechanism has also been put in place to closely track weather conditions, and the government is fully prepared to deal with any situation.

Record-Breaking Pilgrim Turnout

Under the leadership of Chief Minister, Uttarakhand's renowned Char Dham Yatra is heading towards setting a new record this year. In just 25 days, the number of pilgrims has crossed the 1.26 million mark. There has been tremendous enthusiasm among devotees for the Kedarnath Yatra, with over 523,000 pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Temple within just 22 days. Considering that the pilgrimage takes place in a high Himalayan region, the state government is closely monitoring weather conditions. The Chief Minister has directed senior officials to ensure the safety and convenience of every pilgrim during adverse weather conditions, the release said.

Pilgrim Statistics by Shrine

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 19, and by May 13, more than 1.26 million devotees had already visited the four shrines. Of these, 523,582 pilgrims visited Kedarnath Temple, 324,081 visited Badrinath Temple, 205,425 visited Gangotri Temple, and 207,390 pilgrims paid obeisance at Yamunotri Temple. The release said, today alone, 80,401 devotees visited the four shrines. Among them, Kedarnath Temple recorded the highest footfall with 32,423 pilgrims, followed by Badrinath Temple with 21,260 devotees, Yamunotri Temple with 13,403 devotees, and Gangotri Temple with 13,315 devotees."

Kedarnath Reconstruction Spurs Pilgrim Enthusiasm

Despite the challenging terrain of the Kedarnath Yatra, the number of pilgrims continues to set new records. Following the reconstruction of Kedarnath Temple under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, and efforts under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership to make the pilgrimage safe, smooth, and convenient, there has been immense enthusiasm among devotees for the yatra.

Kedarnath Yatra Statistics (2022-2025)

According to official figures from the last four years (2022-2025), a total of 6.945 million pilgrims have undertaken the Kedarnath Yatra. Of these, 1,564,248 pilgrims visited in 2022, 1,958,863 in 2023, 1,653,581 in 2024, and 1,768,795 devotees in 2025, the release stated. (ANI)

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