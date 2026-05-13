China Launches Global AI Education Platform

China on Tuesday announced the launch of a new global platform for educational services in the field of artificial intelligence during the World Conference on Digital Education 2026 held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The initiative is aimed at expanding cross-border access to high-quality educational resources and accelerating the integration of AI technologies into modern learning systems, AzerNEWS reports.

The new platform is part of a broader upgrade of China's national Smart Education of China system - a public digital education platform already accessible in 220 countries and regions. The updated version now includes three new internationally oriented services: a global AI education platform, a continuing education center, and the international Chinese-language learning community “I Love Chinese.”

According to conference organizers, the modernization is designed not only to improve access to educational content, but also to encourage international cooperation in digital learning and AI research.

The conference, held from May 11 to 13, also featured the release of the“Report on the Development of Smart Education in China (2025–2026).” The document focuses on how intelligent technologies are transforming education management, teaching methods, and the overall learning environment.

Another key outcome of the event was the presentation of the Hangzhou Initiative on AI in Education. The initiative promotes the responsible and inclusive use of artificial intelligence to support sustainable human development and reduce global inequalities in access to education.

Experts at the conference noted that AI-powered platforms are increasingly seen as tools not only for personalized learning, but also for narrowing the global digital divide by making advanced educational resources available to remote and underserved communities worldwide.