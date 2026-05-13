Jordanian Society Of Nephrology Opens 24Th International Conference In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- The 24th Conference of the Jordanian Society of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation (JSNRT) launched on Wednesday, bringing together more than 400 regional and international specialists to discuss the latest advancements in kidney care and surgical techniques.

The event, held in collaboration with the International Society of Nephrology and the Arab Society of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Abdul Raouf al-Rawabdeh.

In his opening remarks, Rawabdeh praised the evolution of Jordan's medical sector, stating that the Kingdom has established itself as a premier regional medical hub due to its high-caliber medical expertise and commitment to scientific achievement.

Dr. Issa Al-Khashashneh, President of the Jordan Medical Association, highlighted the conference as a vital scientific platform for addressing kidney health a field he described as critical to human quality of life. He emphasized that the gathering aims to foster medical development, exchange clinical expertise, and formulate preventive strategies to curb the spread of kidney failure.

Dr. Khaled Zayed, President of the JSNRT, noted that the rapid pace of development in nephrology requires constant knowledge updates. He said the conference provides direct access to the latest global research and clinical recommendations, ensuring that Jordanian and regional practitioners remain at the forefront of the field.

Dr. Mohammed Ghneimat, President-elect of the Arab Society of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, traced the history of cooperation between the Arab and Jordanian societies back nearly 400 years, noting that Jordan hosted the first Arab nephrology conference in 1988. He announced the recent launch of the "Arab Journal of Nephrology and Renal Transplantation," designed as a specialized platform for regional research and modern medical protocols.

The head of the conference's scientific committee, Dr. Walid Al-Halabi, detailed the broad participation from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Libya.

Al-Halabi explained that the three-day event includes 52 scientific lectures and 10 specialized sessions. The agenda covers a wide spectrum of topics, including chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, dialysis techniques, pediatric nephrology, and the genetic factors of renal diseases.

Discussions will also focus on early detection strategies and the intersection of kidney health with diabetes and hypertension, alongside the latest surgical protocols for kidney transplantation and intensive renal care.

//Petra// AF