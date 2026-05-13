Summerlin Smiles Offers Dental Crowns Treatment In Las Vegas To Restore And Revitalize Your Smile

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 11, 2026 5:38 am - Summerlin Smiles in Las Vegas offers custom porcelain dental crowns to restore damaged or cracked teeth with natural-looking, long-lasting results. Led by experienced dentists, provides personalized, comfortable care to improve smiles and confidence.

Summerlin Smiles, a trusted dental clinic in Las Vegas, Nevada, proudly announces its expert dental crown services aimed at restoring damaged, decayed, and cracked teeth while enhancing patients' overall oral health. With a highly skilled team of dentists and a patient-first approach, the clinic delivers durable, custom-crafted dental crowns Las Vegas patients can rely on for long-lasting results and renewed confidence.

Dental crowns are permanent, tooth-shaped caps designed to cover and protect a damaged tooth, restoring its natural strength, shape, and appearance. At Summerlin Smiles, every crown is carefully crafted from high-quality porcelain-ceramic materials to blend seamlessly with the patient's natural smile. "At Summerlin Smiles, we believe every patient deserves a smile they're proud of," says Dr. Ton Lee. "Our goal is not just to fix a tooth - it's to give our patients their confidence back." This philosophy drives the entire team's commitment to providing compassionate, results-driven care at every visit.

Our dental crowns are fully customized to match the shape, size, and color of your existing teeth, ensuring a flawless, natural fit. Using advanced digital technology and premium materials, our team creates crowns built to last well over 15 years with proper care. Whether you need a single crown to address a cracked tooth or multiple restorations following injury or decay, our dentists work closely with you to build a personalized treatment plan that fits both your dental needs and your budget.

Why Choose Summerlin Smiles for Your Dental Crown?

Our dedicated team brings a wealth of combined experience to every crown procedure, ensuring precision and quality at every step.

Dr. Ton Lee, our lead dentist, upholds the highest clinical standards and ensures every crown restoration delivers optimal results.

Dr. Meron Anghesom is a practicing dentist at Summerlin Smiles who specializes in complex restorative cases, with a strong focus on patient comfort throughout the treatment process.

Dr. Sarah Kitchen combines exceptional technical skill with a keen eye for aesthetics, delivering dental crowns that are as beautiful as they are functional.

About Summerlin Smiles:

Located at 9525 W Russell Rd, Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148, Summerlin Smiles is a premier full-service dental practice serving the Las Vegas community with excellence and care. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by compassionate professionals, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of services including General Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Sedation Dentistry, and Periodontal Maintenance. All three doctors maintain active memberships in professional organizations including the American Dental Association and the Nevada Dental Association, keeping them at the forefront of the latest dental advancements and techniques. This commitment to professional growth, combined with a deeply patient-centered environment, makes Summerlin Smiles the go-to choice for dental crowns Las Vegas services.

Are you too afraid or anxious about getting a Dental Crown?

Our expert Las Vegas dental team is always here to put your mind at ease. Bring your dental concerns to us and we promise you a comfortable experience and outstanding dental health outcomes. Visit our dental office and schedule your appointment today. Reach out to us by phone at +1 (702) 820-1673. For more information and guidance, visit our website at