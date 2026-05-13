Summerlin Smiles Offers Expertly Crafted Dentures In Las Vegas, NV To Help Patients Reclaim

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 11, 2026 6:32 am - Summerlin Smiles in Las Vegas, Nevada offers custom full, partial, and implant-retained dentures to restore smiles, comfort, and confidence with natural-looking, long-lasting results.

Summary:

Summerlin Smiles, a trusted dental clinic in Las Vegas, Nevada, proudly highlights its full-service dentures treatment - a life-changing solution for patients who have lost multiple teeth due to decay, injury, or aging. With a patient-first philosophy and a team of experienced professionals, the clinic is helping Las Vegas residents restore their smiles with comfort, precision, and lasting results.

Tooth loss can deeply affect a person's confidence, speech, and ability to enjoy everyday meals. That's why Summerlin Smiles offers a complete range of dentures Las Vegas solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs. Whether the goal is full arch replacement or a discreet partial restoration, the clinic's expert team crafts every prosthetic with meticulous care using state-of-the-art materials and advanced 3D impression technology - ensuring a natural look, precise fit, and outstanding durability.

Comprehensive Denture Options to Suit Every Patient:

Summerlin Smiles provides three primary denture solutions: Conventional Dentures, which are custom-fitted full-arch replacements ideal for cost-conscious patients; Overdentures (Implant-Retained Dentures), which leverage dental implants for superior stability while supporting long-term jawbone health; and Partial Dentures, a versatile removable or fixed option for patients who still retain some natural teeth. Each treatment plan is designed around the patient's oral health, lifestyle, and budget - never a one-size-fits-all approach.

Why Choose Summerlin Smiles for Dentures in Las Vegas?

Unlike many nearby clinics, Summerlin Smiles combines clinical expertise with genuine compassion. Every patient receives a thorough consultation, honest treatment comparisons, and a relaxed, pressure-free experience from start to finish. The clinic's dental offices are thoughtfully designed with patient comfort as the top priority - because a visit to the dentist should never feel intimidating.

Meet Our Doctors:

The Summerlin Smiles team is led by three exceptional professionals:

Dr. Ton Lee, the clinic's lead dentist known for his patient-centered care; Dr. Meron Anghesom, who specializes in restorative dentistry with a focus on patient comfort; and Dr. Sarah Kitchen, a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry who brings both technical skill and aesthetic precision to every restoration. Together, they bring decades of combined experience to every dentures Las Vegas procedure.

About Summerlin Smiles:

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Summerlin Smiles is a premier dental practice offering General, Restorative, Cosmetic, Sedation, and Periodontal Dentistry. All three doctors are active members of the American Dental Association and Nevada Dental Association, staying current with the latest dental techniques to deliver the highest standard of care.

Ready to smile again with confidence?

Summerlin Smiles is now accepting new patients.

Explore your dentures Las Vegas options at or call us today at +1 (702) 820-1673 to schedule your consultation.