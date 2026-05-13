Sanghvi Movers Limited Powers Infrastructure Growth With Truck-Mounted Crane Rentals Across India

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 11, 2026 7:24 am - Sanghvi Movers Limited boosts its truck-mounted crane rental services to meet India's growing infrastructure needs, delivering efficient, mobile, and safe lifting solutions with strong logistics support and decades of expertise.

Pune, Maharashtra (Marketpressrelease) - As India accelerates its journey toward becoming a global infrastructure powerhouse, Sanghvi Movers Limited (SML), the largest crane rental company in India and the Fifth largest globally, is expanding and optimizing its specialized Truck Mounted Crane Rental services. This strategic move is designed to address the increasing demand for rapid mobilization and high-efficiency lifting solutions across the nation's most ambitious industrial and infrastructure projects.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Sanghvi Movers has been at the forefront of the heavy lifting industry. By refining its Truck Mounted Crane Rental model, the company is providing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contractors and industrial developers with the agility required to meet tightening project deadlines without compromising on safety or precision.

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Meeting the High-Speed Demands of Indian Infrastructure

The Indian construction landscape is undergoing a massive transformation, driven by Gati Shakti initiatives and massive investments in renewable energy, high-speed rail, and urban metro networks.

"The core of our mission has always been to provide 'Total Lifting Assurance' to our clients," stated a senior spokesperson for Sanghvi Movers. "By enhancing our Truck Mounted Crane Rental fleet, we are closing the gap between logistics and execution. These units are the workhorses of urban infrastructure, offering the perfect blend of high capacity and localized mobility that modern project sites demand."

Driving Efficiency with Mobile Crane Rental Services

For projects located in congested urban environments or remote industrial corridors, mobile crane rental services have become a necessity rather than a luxury. Sanghvi Movers' fleet includes highly versatile telescopic and hydraulic truck cranes that can navigate public highways and reach project sites under their own power.

This level of independence significantly reduces the cost of mobilization. When a project requires a crane hire in India, businesses seek more than just a machine; they need a trusted partner capable of managing the complexities of on-site logistics, safety compliance, and operational efficiency. Sanghvi Movers integrates its in-house fleet of over 200 trailers and specialized multi-axle modular lines to ensure that every rental is backed by a robust supply chain.

The Strategic Advantage of Hydraulic Truck Crane Rental

The technical superiority of a hydraulic truck crane rental lies in its ability to set up and strike down in a fraction of the time required for lattice boom cranes. This is particularly critical in the power and refinery sectors, where maintenance shutdowns (turnarounds) are timed to the hour.

Sanghvi Movers provides a diverse range of hydraulic truck cranes with varying boom lengths and lifting capacities. These machines are equipped with advanced load-moment indicators (LMI) and safety sensors, ensuring that heavy lifting crane services are conducted with mathematical precision. Whether it is erecting steel structures for a new manufacturing plant or placing heavy HVAC units on a commercial skyscraper, these cranes offer the stability of a fixed platform with the flexibility of a commercial vehicle.

Comprehensive Heavy Lifting Crane Services for Mega Projects

Beyond simple equipment provision, Sanghvi Movers has evolved into a "Single-Window" solution provider. Their construction crane rental India programs are now often bundled with engineering support, including lift plan designs and ground pressure calculations.

This holistic approach to heavy-lifting crane services is what sets the company apart. By analyzing the unique constraints of each site, such as soil bearing capacity and overhead clearance, the Sanghvi team ensures that the selected Truck Mounted Crane Rental is perfectly matched to the task. This minimizes the risk of over-specifying (which increases cost) or under-specifying (which risks safety).

Supporting National Growth through Infrastructure Crane Rental Services

The renewable energy sector remains a primary focus for the company. Having already facilitated the installation of over 17 GW of wind energy capacity across India, Sanghvi Movers is now deploying its truck-mounted fleet to support the auxiliary lifting needs of wind farm development.

From unloading turbine components to supporting the assembly of massive crawler cranes, infrastructure crane rental services are the backbone of these green energy sites. Furthermore, in the realm of "Make in India," the company's recent collaborations to integrate indigenously manufactured cranes into their fleet demonstrate a commitment to national self-reliance while maintaining world-class service standards.

Why Sanghvi Movers is the Preferred Crane Rental Company in India

Selecting a crane rental company in India involves evaluating more than just the equipment catalog. Reliability, safety records, and operator expertise are the three pillars that determine project success.

Safety First: Each truck-mounted crane rental undergoes rigorous periodic maintenance and third-party certifications.

Operator Excellence: A crane is only as good as its operator. The company invests heavily in training programs to ensure that every technician is proficient in the latest hydraulic systems and safety protocols. Pan-India Presence: With a network of depots strategically located across the country, Sanghvi ensures that on-site lifting equipment rental is available even in the most challenging geographical terrains.

Industrial Crane Rental Solutions for the Modern Era

Sanghvi Movers is driven by ELEVATE 2030, a strategic vision to go Beyond Boundaries, Raising Standards. Built on six key pillars: Customer-Centric Approach, Product Portfolio Diversification, Global Expansion, Robust Financial Growth, People-First Culture, and a Scalable Digital Framework, this vision reflects SML's commitment to sustainable, innovative, and value-driven engineering solutions. For clients seeking industrial crane rental services, ELEVATE 2030 means greater transparency, future-ready operations, and a partner focused on long-term excellence.

"We aren't just renting cranes; we are providing the mechanical muscle that builds the nation," the spokesperson added. "Our logistics and crane rental services are designed to be invisible in the sense that they work so seamlessly that the client never has to worry about the 'how' of the lift, only the 'when' of their project completion."

Logistics and Crane Rental Services: A Unified Approach

One of the most significant bottlenecks in heavy construction is the disconnect between the transport of equipment and its operation on-site. Sanghvi Movers eliminates this friction by providing integrated logistics and crane rental services. By controlling the entire chain from the trailer that brings the counterweights to the truck-mounted crane that performs the lift, the company provides a level of accountability that is rare in the Indian market.

About Sanghvi Movers Limited

Sanghvi Movers Limited (SML) is the largest crane rental company in India and Asia, and the 5th largest globally. Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, the company was incorporated in 1989 and is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). SML specializes in providing hydraulic and crawler cranes to various industries, including Wind Energy, Power, Steel, Cement, Refineries, and Metro Railways. With a fleet of 450+ cranes and a depot network across the country, SML is the preferred partner for heavy lifting and project logistics in the region.

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Corporate Communications

Sanghvi Movers Limited

Survey No. 92, Tathawade

Taluka Mulshi, Pune - 411033

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Phone: +91-20-66744700 / +966 59 705 9690

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