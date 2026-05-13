Tide Dental Orthodontics Announces Premier Dental Implants Services In Corpus Christi, TX - A Perman

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 11, 2026 7:27 am - Tide Dental Orthodontics now offers advanced dental implants in Corpus Christi, TX - providing permanent, natural-looking tooth replacement solutions with expert care and personalized treatment plans.

Summery:

Tide Dental Orthodontics, a trusted dental clinic serving Corpus Christi, Texas, proudly announces its advanced dental implants services - offering patients a permanent, life-changing solution for missing teeth. With a patient-first philosophy and cutting-edge technology, Tide Dental Orthodontics is raising the bar for restorative dentistry in South Texas.

Missing teeth can impact far more than just your smile. From facial sagging caused by bone loss to diminished self-confidence, the consequences are real - and so is the solution. Dental implants are surgically placed titanium posts that fuse with your jawbone through a process called osseointegration, functioning just like natural tooth roots. They support dental crowns, bridges, and other restorations, restoring your ability to eat, speak, and smile with full confidence.

With a proven success rate of 90–95% over ten years, dental implants are widely regarded as the gold standard in tooth replacement - and patients searching for dental implants Corpus Christi or beyond consistently discover that quality implant care begins with choosing the right team.

At Tide Dental Orthodontics, every patient receives a personalized treatment plan tailored to their unique oral health needs. From the initial consultation to the final crown placement, the team walks patients through every phase of the two-stage implant procedure - ensuring comfort, clarity, and confidence at each step. Unlike other nearby clinics, Tide Dental Orthodontics combines advanced digital dental technology with a warm, pressure-free environment designed to make every visit as stress-free as possible. The clinic is proudly accepting new patients.

Meet Our Doctors:

Tide Dental Orthodontics is led by three exceptional dental professionals. Dr. Joel Khoo, Dr. ReAnn Boss, and Dr. Tina Huynh bring a wealth of expertise in implant dentistry, delivering precise, high-quality results with every procedure. Their shared commitment to patient comfort and clinical excellence is what sets this practice apart. Whether you are a local patient or someone who has explored dental implants Corpus Christi options and relocated to the Corpus Christi area, our doctors are equipped to serve you at the highest standard.

About Tide Dental Orthodontics:

Tide Dental Orthodontics is a premier dental practice in Corpus Christi, Texas, offering comprehensive services including dental implants, orthodontics, restorative dentistry, and more - all under one roof. The clinic's state-of-the-art facility was thoughtfully designed with patient comfort at its core, creating a welcoming environment where dental anxiety simply melts away.

Patients looking for reliable dental implants Corpus Christi-level quality care right here in Corpus Christi need look no further. Schedule your consultation today and take the first step toward a healthier, more confident smile.

???? Call us at +1 (361) 600-4847 or visit to book your appointment.