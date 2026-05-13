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Nat Habit Launches '#Goflakezero', A Thoughtful Concept-Led Film On India's Recurring Dandruff Problem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 13th May 2026: Nat Habit, one of India's fastest-growing Ayurveda-rooted beauty and wellness brands, has launched its brand film,“#GoFlakeZero” for its Anti-Dandruff BeracylTM Shampoo.
Building on the momentum of its category-defining“The End of the Dandruff Trade-Off” campaign, the new digital-first film takes a thoughtful concept-led approach to one of India's most persistent scalp concerns - recurring dandruff.
Set around the idea of dandruff behaving like an unwanted houseguest that simply refuses to leave, the film captures the everyday frustration of consumers who continue to struggle with flakes despite repeatedly trying different solutions.
With summer at its peak across India, scalp concerns such as dandruff, greasiness, and irritation are becoming increasingly common. Nearly half of Indian adults experience recurring dandruff, driven by factors such as humidity fluctuations, pollution, stress, excess sebum production, and a compromised scalp barrier. Yet, dandruff continues to be viewed largely as a cosmetic concern rather than a recurring scalp health issue.
Swagatika Das CEO & Co-founder at Nat Habit commented,“The #GoFlakeZero digital-first brand film marks an important step in showcasing the power of modern Ayurveda, backed by strong R&D and science-led innovation, while staying true to our 100% natural roots. Through this campaign, we wanted to shift the conversation from short-term dandruff relief to long-term scalp health. Consumers have been conditioned to accept recurring dandruff as normal, without questioning why temporary fixes fail to solve the problem completely. With Nat Habit's Anti-Dandruff Navdha Shampoo, consumers deserve solutions that eliminate dandruff, not simply manage it.”
At the centre of the campaign is Nat Habit's Anti-Dandruff BeracylTM Shampoo powered by Advanced FlakeZeroTM Technology with 5?racylTM, a proprietary 100% natural bio-active complex designed to target dandruff across microbial control, sebum regulation, and scalp barrier restoration, helping eliminate 99.9?ndruff with 2 minutes of contact, without relying on harsh synthetic antifungals.
Unlike conventional anti-dandruff solutions that often focus on aggressive, short-term suppression and can lead to dryness or irritation, Nat Habit approaches dandruff as a broader scalp imbalance influenced by climate, stress, oil fluctuation, microbial activity, and barrier disruption.
Adding perspective, Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Nat Habit said,“Consumers today are becoming far more aware of what recurring dandruff actually means. It's no longer just about flakes on the shoulder, people are beginning to connect it with scalp health, oil balance, stress, even lifestyle habits. We wanted the film to reflect that evolving awareness while still keeping it entertaining and relatable.”
The DVC is now live across Instagram, YouTube, and Nat Habit's digital platforms, with wider amplification planned across the coming week.
About Nat Habit
Founded in 2019, Nat Habit is a direct-to-consumer beauty and wellness brand focused on fresh, plant-based formulations rooted in Ayurveda and supported by in-house R&D. Operating under the philosophy "Breathe Life”, the brand serves over 40 lakh consumers across India and is backed by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), Fireside Ventures, Peak XV Partners, Amazon India Fund, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and Sharrp Ventures.
Building on the momentum of its category-defining“The End of the Dandruff Trade-Off” campaign, the new digital-first film takes a thoughtful concept-led approach to one of India's most persistent scalp concerns - recurring dandruff.
Set around the idea of dandruff behaving like an unwanted houseguest that simply refuses to leave, the film captures the everyday frustration of consumers who continue to struggle with flakes despite repeatedly trying different solutions.
With summer at its peak across India, scalp concerns such as dandruff, greasiness, and irritation are becoming increasingly common. Nearly half of Indian adults experience recurring dandruff, driven by factors such as humidity fluctuations, pollution, stress, excess sebum production, and a compromised scalp barrier. Yet, dandruff continues to be viewed largely as a cosmetic concern rather than a recurring scalp health issue.
Swagatika Das CEO & Co-founder at Nat Habit commented,“The #GoFlakeZero digital-first brand film marks an important step in showcasing the power of modern Ayurveda, backed by strong R&D and science-led innovation, while staying true to our 100% natural roots. Through this campaign, we wanted to shift the conversation from short-term dandruff relief to long-term scalp health. Consumers have been conditioned to accept recurring dandruff as normal, without questioning why temporary fixes fail to solve the problem completely. With Nat Habit's Anti-Dandruff Navdha Shampoo, consumers deserve solutions that eliminate dandruff, not simply manage it.”
At the centre of the campaign is Nat Habit's Anti-Dandruff BeracylTM Shampoo powered by Advanced FlakeZeroTM Technology with 5?racylTM, a proprietary 100% natural bio-active complex designed to target dandruff across microbial control, sebum regulation, and scalp barrier restoration, helping eliminate 99.9?ndruff with 2 minutes of contact, without relying on harsh synthetic antifungals.
Unlike conventional anti-dandruff solutions that often focus on aggressive, short-term suppression and can lead to dryness or irritation, Nat Habit approaches dandruff as a broader scalp imbalance influenced by climate, stress, oil fluctuation, microbial activity, and barrier disruption.
Adding perspective, Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Nat Habit said,“Consumers today are becoming far more aware of what recurring dandruff actually means. It's no longer just about flakes on the shoulder, people are beginning to connect it with scalp health, oil balance, stress, even lifestyle habits. We wanted the film to reflect that evolving awareness while still keeping it entertaining and relatable.”
The DVC is now live across Instagram, YouTube, and Nat Habit's digital platforms, with wider amplification planned across the coming week.
About Nat Habit
Founded in 2019, Nat Habit is a direct-to-consumer beauty and wellness brand focused on fresh, plant-based formulations rooted in Ayurveda and supported by in-house R&D. Operating under the philosophy "Breathe Life”, the brand serves over 40 lakh consumers across India and is backed by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), Fireside Ventures, Peak XV Partners, Amazon India Fund, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and Sharrp Ventures.
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