Raymour & Flanigan Opens First Maryland Showroom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned retailer expands into Maryland with new White Marsh location serving the Baltimore region

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and the seventh-largest nationwide, announced the opening of its first Maryland showroom - a 54,000-square-foot location at the Shoppes of Nottingham Square in White Marsh. The new location, the company's 151st showroom, marks Raymour & Flanigan's expansion into its eighth state and establishes its first physical presence in the Baltimore market.

Founded in Syracuse, NY, in 1947, Raymour & Flanigan has grown from a single storefront into one of the nation's leading furniture and mattress retailers while remaining privately held and family-operated across three generations.

Raymour & Flanigan has served customers throughout the Baltimore region for years through its surrounding showroom and delivery network. The new White Marsh location brings the full Raymour & Flanigan experience closer to local customers, including a broad assortment of in-stock furniture for every room of the home, along with one of the area's largest mattress selections, white-glove delivery in three days or less, and free next-day delivery on mattresses.

The White Marsh showroom creates more than 25 local jobs. As part of the transition, Raymour & Flanigan retained the showroom's existing team members, reinforcing the company's commitment to the local community and ensuring customers will be welcomed by familiar faces.

The company also plans to expand its longstanding community partnership efforts into the Baltimore region through charitable initiatives, local sponsorships, fundraising events, and partnerships that support families and children in the communities it serves throughout the year.

“We've been serving customers throughout the Baltimore area for years, so opening our first Maryland showroom is an exciting milestone for us,” said Seth Goldberg, President of Raymour & Flanigan.“We're excited to become part of the White Marsh community and bring Baltimore-area customers the service, value, and convenience that define the Raymour & Flanigan experience.”

The White Marsh showroom is located at 5240 Campbell Blvd, Suite E, White Marsh, MD 21236. The store's grand opening celebration will be held on June 6, 2026. For more information, visit .

About Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan is one of the nation's largest furniture and mattress retailers, ranking seventh nationwide. Founded in Syracuse, NY in 1947, the family-owned company operates more than 150 showrooms across eight states, giving customers the flexibility to shop online, in-store, or across both experiences.

With a wide selection of furniture and mattresses across styles and price points, Raymour & Flanigan helps customers create comfortable homes that fit their lives - from gathering spaces for families to sleep solutions designed to support better rest. The company is known for dependable quality, strong value, delivery in three days or less, and service that supports customers every step of the way.

Deeply rooted in the communities it serves, Raymour & Flanigan supports charitable organizations, local events, and fundraising initiatives throughout the year while maintaining a longstanding commitment to responsible business practices and sustainability efforts.

White-glove delivery 7 days a week - many items with guaranteed quick delivery! Best prices on mattresses and furniture for every style. Shop now or find a store near you.

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