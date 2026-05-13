Injury Toll Rises To Eight Following Russian Drone Attack On Ivano-Frankivsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook.

“At around 16:40, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a residential building on Konovalets Street. According to preliminary information, eight civilians were injured, including a 15-year-old girl from the village of Pidpechary. The girl was hospitalized at the regional children's clinical hospital,” the regional prosecutor's office said.

According to investigators, six other victims were either walking past the building or standing nearby at the moment of impact.

“They include a 57-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk, a 47-year-old resident of Tysmenytsia, a 55-year-old resident of the settlement of Zabolotiv, and 22-year-old and 42-year-old women from the regional center. Another 69-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk was inside her apartment near the balcony doors during the attack and was thrown back by the blast wave. All were diagnosed with minor injuries, while one of the men sustained a shrapnel wound to the shoulder,” the prosecutor's office specified.

Also, among the injured is a resident of the damaged building who was evacuated from her apartment. All victims were hospitalized at the city clinical hospital.

Drone attack onregion: Death toll rises to three, six people injured

As reported earlier, a Russian drone struck a multi-story residential building in Ivano-Frankivsk, leaving several people injured.