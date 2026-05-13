Ballers Seaport Announces Grand Opening Weekend Celebration Featuring Fitness Classes, Challenges, Cold Plunges & More
The celebration marks a major milestone for the fast-growing racquet sport and hospitality destination. Throughout the weekend, guests can experience Ballers' signature mix of padel, pickleball, wellness, social programming and entertainment across the club's expansive outdoor courts and event spaces.
“We built Ballers to be more than just a place to play. It's a social destination designed to bring people together,” said David Gutstadt, Founder of Ballers.“This grand opening weekend is really about celebrating the incredible energy around racquet sports right now, and the community that's already forming around Ballers.”
The weekend will feature brand activations from Peroni, JOOLA, Sweathouz, Stretch Zone and wellness partners providing cold plunges and recovery experiences, along with live DJs, fitness classes, clinics and competitions throughout both days.
One of the headline events of the weekend will be“Beat The Founders,” where guests can challenge Ballers' founders David Gutstadt and Amanda Potter to a pickleball match. Both players of any doubles team who defeat David & Amanda will win one month of free membership at Ballers.
Additional programming includes padel clinics led by Moustafa“Moose” Bayoumy, Ballers Head Padel Pro and top-ranked padel player in the U.S., Yoga Sculpt with fitness guru Shannen Moen, Mat Pilates with Anya, Padel Mexicano, a Ladies Padel Clinic, and a Sunday Pickleball Tournament sponsored by JOOLA, with Agassi Pro V paddles raffled off throughout the weekend.
Guests can also experience activations from Hybré Performance, founded by sisters and athletes Shai and Leah Douty of @twotonedtraining, featuring their popular“Slick Back Bar” and Hybré Slick Stick product line.
DJ Matt will provide music throughout Sunday's programming, helping transform Ballers into a full-day social experience combining sport, wellness, hospitality and entertainment.
Grand Opening Weekend Schedule
Saturday, May 16
Activations and vendor experiences: 10AM–7PM
Mat Pilates with Anya: 12PM
Beat The Padel Pro: 1PM
Padel Clinic with Moose: 4PM
Sunday, May 17
Activations and vendor experiences: 10AM–7PM
Padel Mexicano: 8AM
Yoga Sculpt with Shannen Moen: 10AM
Ladies Padel Clinic with Moose: 12PM
Pickleball Tournament: 1PM
Beat The Founders: 4–6PM
As always, courts will be available for bookings outside of the scheduled programming.
Ballers features the only padel courts in Seaport, alongside five outdoor pickleball courts, wellness programming, food and beverage offerings (now featuring beer & wine), social events and private event space designed to create a first-of-its-kind racquet sports experience in Boston.
For more information and programming updates, visit Ballers Seaport online or follow Ballers on Instagram.
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About Ballers
Ballers is a first-of-its-kind hospitality-driven social sports venue created by Good City Studio–the team behind Philadelphia's Fitler Club–and Vero Capital. With its flagship location in Philadelphia, second location in Boston and future venues coming soon to LA and Chicago, Ballers blends elevated design, in-demand sports facilities, dedicated recovery spaces and unique dining concepts to create dynamic social hubs for sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels–no membership required. Backed by an impressive roster of celebrity investors and pro athletes–including tennis icons Andre Agassi, Kim Clijsters and Sloane Stephens; the World No. 3 singles pickleball player, Connor Garnett; global soccer star and entrepreneur, Maarten Paes; current and former NFL, NBA and MLB athletes; and Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer – Ballers is reshaping the social sports landscape. For more information, visit ballers-us and follow social.
Ballers Seaport Club Hours + Address:
Monday - Friday: 7am - 10pm
Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 10pm
25 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston MA 02210
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