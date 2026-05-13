FORDA Seeks Fast-Track Justice, Speedy Re-Exam After NEET-UG Paper Leak

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has formally approached the Prime Minister of India following the controversial cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

It has made a five-pronged demand, including exemplary punishment for all culprits involved, including paper setters, printing agency officials and coaching institute operators.

FORDA demanded that these individuals face non-bailable charges and forfeiture of assets.

Second, the association urged the establishment of a fast-track court dedicated to adjudicating cases of examination fraud within 3 months.

FORDA has also pushed for the enactment of a stringent central law that treats examination paper leaks as a cognisable, non-bailable offence, with mandatory minimum sentences, to ensure justice.

The association also urged an immediate shift of NEET-UG to a secure computer-based testing model, similar to IIT-JEE, citing vulnerabilities in the current pen-and-paper format.

FORDA also demanded a speedy re-examination under the oversight of the Supreme Court of India, with full transparency and strict security measures to safeguard students' academic futures.

In an official letter dated May 13, 2026, the association expressed deep anguish over the recurring systemic failures that have compromised the national medical entrance process.

The association, which represents resident doctors across the country, highlighted that the recent paper leak is not just an administrative lapse but a moral and institutional catastrophe.

This failure has directly impacted nearly 23 lakh aspiring medical students and their families, many of whom have spent years in rigorous preparation.

According to FORDA, these students often sacrifice their social lives and significant financial resources, only to see their futures held hostage by criminal networks operating with impunity.

FORDA pointed out that the current response to such leaks has been reactive rather than preventive, allowing a thriving industry of examination fraud to grow.

The human cost of this disruption is immense, with potential delays in medical college admissions and a severe blow to the credibility of India's premier medical examination on the global stage.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association said that there has been a heavy financial burden on families from economically weaker sections who invested in coaching and travel, all of which has been rendered futile.

FORDA has urged the Prime Minister's Office to take immediate action on its urgent demands.