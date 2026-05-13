Uttarakhand CM Dhami Urges Energy Saving, Virtual Meetings At BJP Camp

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the BJP district training camp in Lansdowne, Pauri Garhwal, and urged party workers to actively adopt energy conservation measures and reduce unnecessary physical travel by shifting to virtual platforms where possible, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for responsible energy use amid the West Asia crisis. During the event, CM Dhami also interacted with party office-bearers and workers, focusing on strengthening organisational structure and improving coordination at the ground level.

Speaking at the inauguration of the training camp, Dhami said, "I would like to urge you all that, during this time of global crisis, the appeal made by our Prime Minister regarding energy conservation must not merely be adopted by us; it must be put into practical effect."

He further highlighted the need for a shift in governance and organisational functioning, adding, "Immediately after leaving here, we have a Cabinet meeting scheduled. During that meeting, we intend to issue several guidelines regarding how we can conduct the majority of our meetings via virtual platforms and how we can facilitate a 'Work from Home' culture." The CM also called for restraint in large-scale political activities involving movement of vehicles and gatherings, saying, "Even regarding our party meetings--which typically involve the movement of numerous vehicles and the organisation of large rallies--we must currently exercise some restraint."

Similar Measures in Other BJP-Ruled States

The Prime Minister's appeal has triggered similar measures across several BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the fleet of vehicles used by the Chief Minister, ministers and officials. He also urged ministers, MPs and MLAs to use public transport one day a week. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that she, along with her Cabinet colleagues and government officials, would use the minimum number of vehicles required and prioritise carpooling and public transport. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also announced that there would be a minimum number of vehicles in his convoy and appealed to citizens to increasingly use public transport. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma instructed officials and public representatives to avoid unnecessary convoy vehicles, while Maharashtra mandated prior approval for ministers seeking to use government aircraft for travel.

PM Modi on 'Patriotism in Daily Life'

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi said, "Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives". He also urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles wherever possible.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)