NPC Expands Risha Gas Production, Eyes New Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- The Lower House Energy and Mineral Resources Committee on Wednesday conducted a field visit to the National Petroleum Company (NPC) to review operational progress and future strategic plans within the Kingdom's gas and energy sectors.

The delegation, led by MP Ayman Abu Haneyyeh, met with NPC General Manager Mohammed Khasawneh, Deputy Manager Mohammed Al-Hassan, and Technical Advisor Hazem Al-Dmour.

Abu Haneyyeh stated that the approval of the national gas project has been instrumental in attracting investors to Jordan. He commended the NPC's role in strengthening the energy security framework and ensuring the supply of petroleum derivatives and fuels to citizens, particularly given current regional instabilities.

The committee chairman highlighted the strategic importance of the Risha gas field in supporting the energy sector and power generation. He noted that the company, built by a Jordanian workforce, operates with a focus on national interests and public welfare.

Committee members raised inquiries during the session regarding the company's long-term expansion goals and technical benchmarks.

Khasawneh briefed the committee on the company's concession areas, noting that approximately 120 technical personnel are currently deployed in the field to manage operations.

Al-Dmour delivered a presentation on the company's trajectory since its establishment in 1995. He revealed that technical teams have successfully increased production capacities by drilling new wells following a prolonged hiatus. These efforts have led to a significant surge in output from the Risha gas field, rising from 7.5 million cubic meters to 80 million cubic meters.

Al-Dmour added that the NPC has entered into a contract with the Kuwait Drilling Company to bolster operations. The company is also working to optimize the absorption of gas quantities produced from the field and diversify its buyer base. This strategy involves attracting investments for gas compression and liquefaction projects, as well as signing memorandums of understanding with investors interested in purchasing natural gas.

//Petra// AF