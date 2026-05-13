Jordan, Irbid Industry Chambers Move To Boost Employment For People With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 13 (Petra) -- The Jordan and Irbid Chambers of Industry held a joint session on Wednesday to discuss expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities within the industrial sector, supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) through the Green Action in Enterprises (GAIN) project.

The meeting, hosted at the Irbid Chamber of Industry, brought together industrial employers and experts specializing in workplace inclusion and disability rights. The talks are part of a broader strategic push by Jordan's industrial bodies to foster inclusive work environments and integrate people with disabilities into the labor market, aligning with national legislation and international best practices for economic empowerment.

Participants examined the primary obstacles hindering the recruitment of people with disabilities in manufacturing and industrial facilities. The discussions also highlighted opportunities to develop sustainable and inclusive workplaces that promote equal opportunity, increase overall productivity, and strengthen corporate social responsibility.

The initiative reflects an increasing commitment by the industrial sector to adopt comprehensive inclusion concepts, ensuring that people with disabilities are active contributors to the Kingdom's economic growth.

//Petra// AF