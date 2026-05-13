Industrialists Say King's Meetings Underscore Sector's Central Role In Economic Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Jordanian industrialists said His Majesty King Abdullah II's ongoing meetings with representatives of the manufacturing sector send a clear message that national industry is a cornerstone of economic growth, job creation and investment attraction.

They told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that Jordan's industrial sector has strong fundamentals that position it for further expansion, supported by continued royal backing that strengthens investor confidence and encourages greater industrial investment and higher productivity and competitiveness.

The industrialists said His Majesty pays close attention to issues facing the sector and listens carefully to manufacturers' concerns and proposals to overcome obstacles, accelerate procedures, and improve the investment environment, helping to place Jordanian industry in a leading position.

They added that the king's continued follow-up of industrial performance reflects a clear vision to establish Jordan as an advanced industrial hub and to enable domestic manufacturers to expand and open new markets for their products.

His Majesty King Abdullah II chaired a meeting on Wednesday at Al Husseiniya Palace with officials and representatives of the industrial sector to review the performance of the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries.

Mohammad Walid Al-Jitan, representative of the food, supply, and livestock industries sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said he was proud of the meeting, which addressed the food manufacturing sector and its role in supporting the national economy and boosting exports.

He said the meeting was part of a series of regular discussions with the king during which sector developments, achievements, and challenges are presented.

Al-Jitan said food industry exports had risen sharply over the past two decades, increasing from JD80 million in 2000 to around JD960 million today, while the sector provides nearly 70,000 jobs.

He said discussions focused on key challenges and enablers needed to strengthen the sector's competitiveness and increase exports, including the development of a traceability system and securing Jordan's accreditation with the European Union to facilitate food exports.

Other proposals included unifying Jordan's promotional identity at international exhibitions, enhancing third-party inspection procedures for imported food products to ensure food quality and protect local industry, and establishing a national center for innovation and food industry development.

Al-Jitan said the king showed strong interest in the details and directed the government to work with the sector to support and empower it.

Fadi Al-Atrash, representative of the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said the king's meetings with industrialists send a clear signal that national industry is a key driver of economic growth and confidence in the Jordanian economy.

He said royal support for the industrial sector reflects recognition of its contribution to economic growth and encourages companies to expand production, exports and investment while creating more jobs for Jordanians.

Al-Atrash said the pharmaceutical industry is a leading sector in Jordan and has significant growth potential, serving as an enabler for other sectors and contributing to economic expansion and employment.

He said pharmaceutical exports rose 17.6% in the first two months of this year to JD80 million, compared with JD68 million in the same period last year, marking the second-highest growth rate among industrial subsectors.

Ahmad Al-Biss, representative of the chemical industries and cosmetics sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said the king's support for manufacturing is a key pillar in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and driving further growth and development.

He said His Majesty King Abdullah consistently seeks to position Jordanian industry at the forefront and regularly includes delegations of manufacturers and exporters in his overseas visits to help them take advantage of business opportunities and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

Al-Biss said the king closely monitors the performance of industrial sectors and emphasizes the importance of building on achievements and pursuing further progress, noting that significant untapped export opportunities remain across many industries.

He said Jordanian industry enjoys a strong competitive advantage and high product quality and that the sector has a promising future under continued royal patronage.

Al-Biss added that the industrial sector is central to achieving the targets of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision 2033 through higher growth, increased exports and job creation, particularly as the country seeks to absorb large numbers of job seekers.

He said the chemical industries sector is among the most advanced in the Arab region, accounting for 25% of Jordan's exports and meeting around 85% of domestic demand for fertilizers, paints and detergents.

Hassan Al Smadi, chairman of Giant Industrial Group (GIG), said he deeply appreciated the king's strong support for the industrial sector, describing it as a cornerstone for enhancing the growth and competitiveness of Jordanian industry at both regional and international levels.

He said the king's continued engagement with industrial performance reflects a clear strategy to cement Jordan's status as a leading industrial center and to help domestic manufacturers expand and access new export markets.

Al Smadi said the ongoing meetings and field visits to factories provide strong support for the continued development of this vital sector.

He added that manufacturers are working closely with the government to localize the production of raw materials in line with the king's directives, which would strengthen self-reliance, reduce production costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and enhance the competitiveness of Jordanian industry in domestic and foreign markets.

//Petra// AF