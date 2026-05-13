Uzbekistan, World Bank Discuss Expansion Of Co-Op In Agriculture And Water Management
The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and World Bank Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Europe and Central Asia Sameh Wahba.
During the talks, the parties discussed the development of mutually beneficial partnerships, with a specific focus on the implementation of projects for agricultural development and the acceleration of collaboration in water resource management.--
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