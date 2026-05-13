Uzbekistan, World Bank Discuss Expansion Of Co-Op In Agriculture And Water Management

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan and World Bank discussed implementation of joint mechanisms in field of agriculture and water management, Trend reports via the ministry.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and World Bank Regional Director for Sustainable Development for Europe and Central Asia Sameh Wahba.

​During the talks, the parties discussed the development of mutually beneficial partnerships, with a specific focus on the implementation of projects for agricultural development and the acceleration of collaboration in water resource management.

--