The Hanau Far-Right Extremist Shooting Exposed How Racism Costs Lives - And How Institutions Let It

MENAFN - The Conversation) In Hanau, Germany, on Feb. 19, 2020, after Vili-Viorel Pǎun witnessed the beginning of a mass shooting and tried to stop the gunman by chasing him down with his car, he called emergency services three times. No one answered, and Pǎun was shot dead.

Later, Pǎun's father overheard police officers using a common racial slur while commenting on the supposed impossibility of a Roma person showing civic courage. This was not an aberration; it was a part of the same systemic racism that's left the victims' families without true justice six years later.

As sensory studies scholars who focus on racism and migration, we argue that racism is not only interpersonal or even simply structural, it's also multi-sensory. It shapes how minorities see, hear and move through the world, with consequences that extend from everyday interactions to life-or-death institutional failures.

Systemic failures shaped the tragedy

The gunman, a firm believer in the“Great Replacement” theory, scouted out places where minorities were thought to gather - shisha bars, youth centres and kebab shops - to carry out his attack.

And on that day, Vili-Viorel Pǎun, Ferhat Unvar, Hamza Kurtović, Said Nesar Hashemi, Mercedes Kierpacz, Kaloyan Velkov, Fatih Saraçoğlu, Sedat Gürbüz and Gökhan Gültekin lost their lives. All were ethnically either Turkish, Afghan, Romanian, Bulgarian or Bosnian.

The aftermath and investigation into the event revealed how in Germany the devaluation of minority lives that drove the gunman's worldview is also present in the way justice, media and politics operate.

What happened at the Arena Bar & Café, the final site of the attack, serves as another example for the families of the victims who argue that the racism in this tragedy is also evidence of systemic issues within policing. The exit had been illegally locked to facilitate police raids, largely driven, investigators found, by racial profiling linking hookah bars with criminality.

The London-based research agency Forensic Architecture, which uses architectural techniques and digital technologies to investigate human rights violations, revealed that five of the nine victims could have escaped through the emergency exit and survived.

There were questions about why it took hours to apprehend the perpetrator, even though his location was known. The special forces stood by his house and waited, which gave the perpetrator time to kill his mother and commit suicide. They never offered a reason for their delayed intervention.

Other investigations later revealed that some of the special forces were members of a chat group sharing right-wing extremist ideologies.

These failures create a reminder of how the racism faced by minorities feeds back into societal structures that can cost lives and obstruct justice.

Multi-sensory impact

Our research shows that racism is a multi-sensory experience that transforms the ways in which minorities feel and interact with the world. Qualitative research and statistics confirm that people face a loss of trust and the development of health issues when faced with institutional discrimination.

Multi-sensory racism can present through a visual categorization based on skin colour - the discomfort of entering predominantly white spaces, for example. It can manifest through olfactory perception such as comments on“smelly” foods.

It affects everyday social interactions like how and where people choose to safely socialize - and why they may prefer to spend their time within their own communities rather than“integrating.”

These experiences culminate in how institutional behaviour sets up or fails to sanction individual racism.

Beyond moments of tragedy

In the case of Hanau, the failure by politicians and police to acknowledge the ubiquity of the racist worldview that motivated the perpetrator and made his violence possible has prompted survivors and their families to begin a multi-pronged anti-racist effort.

Most prominently, the survivors founded Initiative February 19 Hanau to create a platform that pushes for social action and solidarity for the victims of racist violence. Guided by the principles of remembrance, investigation, justice and accountability, the initiative calls for state responsibility while embracing the notion of #SayTheirNames.

The hashtag underscores the importance of naming those who have been murdered as an act of resistance against racism and systemic violence.

Both Said Etris Hashemi - who still carries shrapnel from the perpetrator's ammunition in his body - and Çetin Gültekin, brother of the murdered Gökhan Gültekin, released memoirs that deal with the inherent racism of German society and situate it within a broader political struggle of growing far-right movements and their popularity in Germany.

The 2025 documentary Das Deutsche Volk follows the lives of the survivors and their families over the years and captures the ongoing fight for a memorial in Hanau's city centre.

At one point, Çetin Gültekin suggests a landmark that showcases the deceased as pillars encircling the Brothers Grimm National Monument. The indifference that follows this suggestion has been interpreted by advocates as a lack of recognition for dignified remembrance.

The Hanau attacks, and the ongoing struggle for recognition of migrants' experiences in a system where German institutions often treat them as third-class citizens, expose a troubling fallacy. It was captured by the words of Ta-Nehisi Coates in his 2015 non-fiction book Between the World and Me:“Race is the child of racism, not its father.”

In societies where race is still treated as a biological fact - rather than a colonial construct used to place people into arbitrary hierarchies - and where structural inequalities are only beginning to be acknowledged, there is still limited understanding of racism as a multi-sensory reality that shapes the everyday lives of minorities.

The work of addressing racist injustice requires sustained, long-term institutional and social change.