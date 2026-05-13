Mission North Named AOR For Sage

MENAFN - PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Mission North has been named agency of record for Sage, an AI-powered care platform used by more than 350 senior living communities across the US.

Mission North's remit includes corporate communications, earned media and thought leadership support for Sage founder and CEO Raj Mehra.

The appointment follows Sage's recent $124 million Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Mehra founded Sage after his grandmother died from complications related to a fall he later believed could have been prevented with better information.

According to the company, Sage's platform has helped reduce falls by 50%, cut fall-related ER visits by 75% and improve caregiver satisfaction by 80%.

Mission North said the account fits with its work for companies including Virta and Antheia that are tackling healthcare and infrastructure challenges that often receive less attention.