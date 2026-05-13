Staydry® Completes Foundation Repair For Greater Lansing Homeowner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELSIE, MI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSIE, MI - May 13, 2026 - -

StayDry® has completed a foundation repair project for a Greater Lansing homeowner named Matt, sealing a crack in the foundation wall. The work involved technicians Jeff and Travis, who managed the full process from initial assessment through final completion.

The project followed a structured sequence. Technicians first provided an estimate and scheduled the repair. On the day of the work, they prepared the area by laying down plastic and protective paper to maintain cleanliness throughout the home. They then performed the sealing of the foundation wall crack using a high-pressure injection method. The team explained each step to the homeowner, including how the material fills the void and why the approach addresses moisture entry from the exterior side of the wall.

The repair concluded efficiently, with attention to detail in every aspect of the execution. The technicians left the space in its original condition, with no signs of the work remaining after cleanup.

Foundation repair for Michigan homes commonly addresses cracks and related structural concerns that develop over time due to environmental conditions. In this Greater Lansing project, the injection process sealed the crack completely from the interior to the exterior. The method starts with sealing the crack surface to contain the material. Entry points are drilled at a 45-degree angle along the length of the crack, and polyurethane is injected under controlled pressure. The material expands to fill the entire void, creating a barrier against water intrusion.

This type of repair applies to cracks that allow moisture passage but do not show signs of major structural shifting or wall buckling. For wider cracks exceeding one-quarter inch or those accompanied by bowing or horizontal displacement, additional stabilization may be necessary. StayDry® also provides composite reinforcement systems for walls experiencing inward movement, steel brace installations that secure I-beams to floor joists for moderate to severe cases, and partial wall rebuilds when damage requires reconstruction of specific sections. All projects begin with a free assessment by foundation consultants to identify the underlying cause and determine the most suitable options.

Michigan's climate plays a significant role in foundation stress, particularly in the Greater Lansing area. Heavy rainfall, snowmelt, and repeated freeze-thaw cycles cause soil to expand and contract, generating hydrostatic pressure against basement walls. Vertical cracks often result from normal house settling, while horizontal cracks may indicate lateral soil pressure. Diagonal or stair-step cracks can signal uneven movement or differential settling. Hairline cracks under one-eighth inch frequently appear during the concrete curing process and require monitoring. Any crack that permits water entry benefits from professional sealing to prevent mold growth, efflorescence, and interior water damage.

Common warning signs include water seepage after rain, expanding fissures, musty odors in the basement, peeling paint on walls, or visible bowing. Prevention involves maintaining proper exterior grading so water flows away from the foundation, keeping gutters and downspouts clear, and extending downspouts at least six feet from the home. These measures reduce the amount of water that reaches the foundation soil.

StayDry® integrates individual crack repairs with broader foundation services to manage moisture at its source. These include interior and exterior waterproofing systems, French drain installations around the perimeter, sump pump systems with battery backups, wall stabilization using specialized reinforcement products, mold remediation, crawl space encapsulation, and egress window installations. While this project took place in Greater Lansing, the company serves communities throughout Michigan, including Metro-Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, and many other areas, as well as portions of northern Ohio and northern Indiana.

The team at StayDry® brings more than 100 years of combined experience to each project. Founded in 2005 in Lansing, Michigan, with headquarters in Elsie, Michigan, the family-owned business maintains a consistent process that begins with thorough evaluation and ends with detailed cleanup.

David Brown, founder of StayDry®, stated, "More than 30 years of hands-on experience in foundation repair guides the handling of projects like this one in Greater Lansing. The focus remains on addressing the specific soil and weather conditions present in Michigan homes to support long-term structural stability."

D.R. Brown, who oversees daily operations and participates in field work, added, "Coordination between assessment, scheduling, and execution ensures that each repair matches the foundation's individual requirements. This step-by-step approach accounts for the environmental factors common throughout the region."

StayDry® operates with memberships in the National Association of Home Builders, the Home Builders Association, and the Better Business Bureau. The company holds designation as a Fortress Platinum Contractor for wall stabilization systems. Through its work, StayDry® has supported thousands of homeowners in managing water intrusion and foundation-related concerns across the state.

This completion of the foundation repair project for Matt in Greater Lansing reflects standard practices used by StayDry® when addressing common structural issues in Michigan homes. The process demonstrates how targeted crack sealing fits within wider efforts to protect residential foundations from moisture damage.

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For more information about StayDry®, contact the company here:

StayDry®

David Brown

1-800-782-9379

...

453 W Main St, Elsie, MI 48831

CONTACT: David Brown