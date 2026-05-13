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Media Notice: De Havilland Field Groundbreaking


2026-05-13 02:31:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited will break ground on its future home at De Havilland Field, located in the heart of Wheatland County.

The event will feature remarks from De Havilland and government officials, as well as the arrival of multiple De Havilland Canada aircraft at the site.

When

Friday, May 15, 2026
*Media are asked to arrive no later than 1:00 p.m. to allow time for site access and setup. The event begins at 1:30 p.m.

Location
De Havilland Field
View on Google Maps

Speakers include representatives from:

  • De Havilland Canada
  • Government of Canada
  • Government of Alberta
  • Wheatland County

Additional Information

  • Media must RSVP to.... Parking is limited and site access will be restricted.
  • A photo opportunity will follow the formal program.
  • Please dress appropriately for the weather and for walking across an exposed dirt field.

Media Inquiries
Jody Moseley
De Havilland Canada

...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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