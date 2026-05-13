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Hungary Condemns Drone Attack On Zakarpattia, Summons Russian Ambassador

Hungary Condemns Drone Attack On Zakarpattia, Summons Russian Ambassador


2026-05-13 02:31:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Daily News Hungary, Ukrinform reports.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said at a press conference following a government meeting that the Tisza government strongly condemned the Russian drone attack on the Zakarpattia region. He added that Foreign Minister Anita Orban had summoned the Russian ambassador to Budapest for Thursday morning.

Read also: Zelensky: Missile launches possible after waves of Russian drone strikes across Ukraine

Earlier, Orban said in a social media video that Hungarian officials were in continuous contact with consular representatives and strongly condemned the attacks.

She stated that impacts had been recorded at multiple locations in the Zakarpattia region, including infrastructure near Svaliava and an industrial facility in Uzhhorod.

The issue was also placed on the agenda of a government meeting held in Opusztaszer.

Photo: pixabay

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