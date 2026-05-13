Chinese Tanker Carrying Iraqi Crude Tests US Blockade Near Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump's China Visit

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Chinese-owned supertanker carrying Iraqi crude oil is moving through the Gulf of Oman in what could become a major test of the United States' tightening blockade enforcement around the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

The development comes as US President Donald Trump visits China for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the Iran conflict and global trade are expected to dominate discussions.

Why the tanker matters

The vessel at the centre of attention is the Yuan Hua Hu, a Chinese-owned very large crude carrier (VLCC) transporting around 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil loaded from Basra Oil Terminal in Iraq earlier this year.

According to tanker-tracking data cited by Bloomberg, the ship passed Iran's Larak Island and is now sailing through the Gulf of Oman after exiting the Persian Gulf.

Its voyage is being closely watched because the US has stepped up naval enforcement in the region as part of efforts to pressure Iran during the ongoing US-Iran-Israel crisis.

The tanker's transit could become a diplomatic flashpoint if US forces attempt to intercept or redirect the vessel.

Strait of Hormuz emerges as global flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz is among the world's most strategically important waterways. Roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass through the narrow maritime corridor connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Any disruption to shipping in the strait can sharply affect global oil prices, shipping insurance costs and energy supply chains.

Recent tensions have already slowed commercial traffic in the region, with several vessels anchoring near Oman rather than continuing eastward.

US enforcement actions intensify

The Yuan Hua Hu is not the first vessel caught in the escalating standoff.

Another tanker, the Agios Fanourios I, carrying Iraqi crude, was reportedly stopped by the US Navy after exiting the Gulf of Oman earlier this week. The vessel remains off the coast of Oman after US Central Command said it acted to enforce restrictions connected to Iran.

A third supertanker, the Kiara M, also remains anchored near Oman. Satellite imagery suggests the ship may be transferring cargo to another vessel offshore - a tactic often used in sanctioned oil trades to obscure cargo origins and destinations.

Iran-linked shipping dominates Hormuz traffic

Most commercial vessels currently moving through Hormuz appear linked to Iran in some way, according to tanker monitoring data.

Several ships have reportedly visited Iranian ports, while at least two vessels transiting the region are already under US sanctions.

Many tankers are now limiting movements to shorter regional routes between Iranian ports and nearby waters off Oman instead of undertaking long international voyages.

The pattern suggests growing caution among global shipping operators amid fears of seizures, inspections or military escalation.

Iran oil exports under pressure

Satellite images also indicate that loading jetties at Iran's largest oil export terminal remained idle for several consecutive days - an unusual development since the conflict escalated.

The slowdown reflects mounting pressure on Iran's oil exports following US naval restrictions and growing uncertainty among shipping companies.

China remains Iran's largest oil customer, making Beijing highly sensitive to any disruption in Gulf energy flows.

AIS spoofing complicates ship tracking

One major challenge for analysts tracking maritime activity is widespread AIS spoofing.

AIS, or Automatic Identification System, is used by ships to broadcast location and movement data. However, vessels operating in high-risk areas sometimes disable or manipulate signals to avoid detection.

Iran-linked tankers have frequently turned off tracking systems near Hormuz in the past, only restoring signals days later near Southeast Asia.

Trump-Xi talks gain added significance

The tanker movements add another layer of geopolitical tension ahead of Trump's meetings with Xi in Beijing.

China relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil imports and has strategic ties with Iran, while Washington continues pushing for stricter pressure on Tehran over nuclear concerns and regional security.

The Hormuz situation is expected to feature prominently in discussions between the two leaders alongside tariffs, technology competition and Taiwan.

With negotiations between Washington and Tehran reportedly stalled, markets are closely watching whether China and the US can prevent the Gulf crisis from escalating further.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

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