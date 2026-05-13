Google's New AI Will Make Your Android Phone Faster And Smarter

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Google is pushing deeper into AI-powered smartphones with the launch of Gemini Intelligence for Android, a new system designed to make everyday phone use faster, smarter, and far less repetitive.

Announced during the Android Show, Gemini Intelligence combines Google's Gemini AI models with Android itself, allowing the system to automate tasks across apps, understand what's happening on your screen, and even create widgets using simple natural language prompts.

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The biggest feature is multi-step task automation. Instead of manually switching between apps, Gemini can complete actions for you. Google says users could ask Gemini to find a class syllabus in Gmail, identify required books, and automatically add them to a shopping cart. The AI can also help reserve gym classes or complete other routine tasks while keeping the user in control before final confirmation.

Google is also expanding Gemini's ability to understand screen context. Users can long-press the power button and ask Gemini to take action based on what's visible on screen. In one example, Gemini turns a grocery list into an online delivery order automatically. Another demo showed the AI analysing a travel brochure photo and searching for similar tour packages online.

Gemini is also coming directly into Google Chrome on Android later this year. New AI browsing features will include webpage summaries, information comparisons, and automated online tasks like booking appointments or reserving parking spaces.

Another standout addition is Rambler, a new AI voice-to-text tool designed to make dictation sound more natural. Instead of transcribing every pause, repetition, or filler word, Rambler cleans up speech while preserving the user's tone and writing style. Google says it also supports multilingual conversations within the same message.

Android users will also get access to“Create My Widget,” an AI-powered tool that lets users generate custom widgets simply by describing what they want.

Gemini Intelligence will begin rolling out this summer, starting with the latest Samsung Galaxy devices and Google Pixel phones. Google says the features will later expand to watches, cars, glasses, and laptops as part of its broader push into AI.

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