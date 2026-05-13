Bento Blunder Delays Title Celebrations For Ronaldo's Al Nassr
Al Nassr were seconds away from clinching the title for the first time since the 2018-2019 season when Brazil international Bento failed to claim a long Al Hilal throw-in, with the ball bouncing into his own net.Recommended For You
With one match remaining, Al Nassr sit top of the table with 83 points from 33 games, five points clear of second-placed Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.
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Al Nassr will secure the title by beating Damac in their final match of the season on May 21 or they could be crowned champions if Al Hilal fail to beat Neom on Saturday.
Mohamed Simakan opened the scoring for hosts Al Nassr from a corner in the 37th minute and Kingsley Coman missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 near the interval, when his effort struck the post.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still waiting for his first domestic trophy with Al Nassr, saw an effort fly wide seconds after restart.
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