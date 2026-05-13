Apple, Boeing, Citi, Tesla, Meta, Nvidia Bosses Join Trump's China Trip

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) President Donald Trump landed in Beijing accompanied by an entourage that included Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Elon Musk on Wednesday after pledging to urge China's Xi Jinping to "open up" to US business at the start of their two-day summit.

Trump embarks on the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade eager to snag some deals, maintain a fragile trade truce with the world's second economy, and prop up public approval ratings bruised by his war with Iran.

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The CEOs accompanying Trump are drawn mainly from companies seeking to resolve business issues with China, such as Nvidia, which has struggled to get regulatory permission to sell its powerful H200 artificial intelligence chips there.

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As Trump prepared for the pomp-filled occasion, his trade negotiator Scott Bessent wrapped up three hours of preparatory talks with Chinese officials in South Korea. China's official Xinhua news agency described them as "candid, in-depth and constructive", but officials did not offer any detailed summary. While Trump rubbed shoulders with executives aboard Air Force One, Bessent held his latest round of trade negotiations with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at a VIP reception room at South Korea's Incheon airport.

Trump's two days of meetings will include a grand reception at The Great Hall of the People, a tour of Unesco heritage site Temple of Heaven and a state banquet.

CEOs and top executives accompanying Trump

More than one dozen CEOs and top executives joined the US delegation as President Donald Trump travels to China this week, according to a White House official. The companies include:

Apple (Tim Cook) Blackrock (Larry Fink) Blackstone (Stephen Schwarzman) Boeing (Kelly Ortberg) Cargill (Brian Sikes) Citi (Jane Fraser) Cisco (Chuck Robbins) Coherent (Jim Anderson) GE Aerospace (H Lawrence Culp) Goldman Sachs (David Solomon) Illumina (Jacob Thaysen) Mastercard (Michael Miebach) Meta (Dina Powell McCormick) Micron (Sanjay Mehrotra) Nvidia (Jensen Huang) Qualcomm (Cristiano Amon) Tesla/SpaceX (Elon Musk) Visa (Ryan McInerney)

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