Iran Says Has 'Right To Respond' After Kuwait Arrests Four Citizens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that Tehran had the right to respond after he accused Kuwait of attacking an Iranian boat and arresting four of its citizens in the Gulf, calling for their release.

"In clear attempt to sow discord, Kuwait has unlawfully attacked an Iranian boat and detained 4 of our citizens in the Persian Gulf.

This illegal act took place near island used by the U.S. to attack Iran," Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.



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"We demand immediate release of our nationals and reserve right to respond," he added.

Kuwait's interior ministry said in a statement published by state news agency KUNA on Tuesday that four people arrested earlier this month as they attempted to enter the country by sea confessed to belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The four men -- two navy colonels, a captain and a lieutenant commander -- admitted they had been tasked by Iran's ideological army with "infiltrating" Bubiyan Island, the Kuwaiti ministry said.

But Iran's foreign ministry called the allegations "absolutely baseless", and said the four officers had entered Kuwaiti waters by mistake "due to disruption in the navigation system".

Since the Middle East war began, Kuwaiti authorities have sought to crack down on individuals and groups with alleged links to Iran.

