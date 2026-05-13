Palmetto Publishing Releases Beata Kis's New Memoir About A Physician's Journey To Heal Herself

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How She Became Her Own Doctor, newly published by Palmetto Publishing, chronicles one medical doctor's path from professional burnout and chronic illness to radical self-healing through integrative and intuitive practices.

Charleston, SC, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released How She Became Her Own Doctor, a new memoir by Beata Kis. The book traces the journey of a practicing physician and mother of three who, after a sudden and mysterious collapse in 2021, was forced to confront the limits of the medicine she had spent her career practicing.

Kis had built her life around caring for others. As a doctor and a mother, she held the weight of her patients' needs and her family's demands with steady hands. But beneath the surface, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and depression were quietly pulling her under. In 2021, her body gave out entirely, leaving her stripped of her career, her home, and her sense of identity. She found herself on a cold bathroom floor, facing a darkness that carried painful echoes of her own mother's story.

Rather than surrender, Kis chose to listen inward. The memoir follows her through intuitive painting, energy healing, sound therapy, and the painstaking work of unearthing the buried beliefs and inherited pain she had carried since childhood. Each step demanded that she abandon the certainty of clinical protocols and trust something she could not measure or prescribe. The stakes were not abstract. With three children depending on her and no clear path forward, the cost of failure was losing herself entirely.

Beata Kis stated, "I wrote this book for every woman who has given everything to everyone else and wonders if there is anything left of her own life to reclaim. I wanted to show that healing does not always come from a prescription. Sometimes it begins the moment you stop performing wellness and start listening to what your body and soul have been trying to tell you."

The memoir arrives at a moment when conversations around burnout in healthcare, the integration of holistic practices with conventional medicine, and women's chronic illness are reaching a wider audience than ever. Readers who connected with Gabor Maté's When the Body Says No or Glennon Doyle's Untamed will find familiar ground in Kis's candid account. The book speaks directly to women in caregiving and healing professions, as well as anyone navigating the intersection of chronic illness, spiritual awakening, and personal transformation.

How She Became Her Own Doctor is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Beata Kis is a medical doctor, energy healer, and transformational guide who brings a rare fusion of clinical expertise and spiritual insight to everything she does. As the founder of LumiSol Wellness and Retreat Center, she supports individuals in reclaiming their health, vitality, and soul purpose. Her distinctive ability to bridge the worlds of Western medicine and intuitive, holistic healing lends her work both scientific credibility and deeply personal resonance.



Beata's debut memoir, How She Became Her Own Doctor, was born from a life-altering experience. In 2021, a mysterious collapse forced her to reevaluate everything she thought she knew about medicine, healing, and herself. Through Reiki, sound healing, deep inner work, and intuitive guidance, she uncovered the strength and wisdom to become her own doctor, body, mind, and soul. Written with poetic vulnerability and raw honesty, the book is both a testament to self-healing and an invitation for readers, especially women in caregiving and healing professions, to reclaim their own voices and lives.



Originally from Hungary and now living in Wisconsin with her family, Beata draws creative and spiritual nourishment from her roots and her ongoing study of holistic wellness practices. Her writing reflects the same introspective, soulful energy she brings to her healing work, offering readers not just a story but a companion on the path to transformation. Follow Beata Kis for updates on new releases.

Media Contact:...

Available for interviews: Author, Beata Kis

Attachment

How She Became Her Own Doctor

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...