Coadvantage Appoints Jim Neve As Chairman And CEO, Brian Meharry As COO To Accelerate Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership transition positions company to capitalize on expanded HR and payroll capabilities and market opportunity

Bradenton, FL, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoAdvantage, a leading provider of HR and payroll solutions, today announced the appointment of Jim Neve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Brian Meharry has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Together, the two executives, alongside a handpicked group of seasoned leaders, will lead CoAdvantage into its next phase of strategic growth, leveraging the company's full suite of integrated HR and payroll offerings to serve small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.

Neve assumes the role at CoAdvantage as the organization continues to strengthen its capabilities and advances its position as a premier, end-to-end HR and payroll solutions provider.

Building upon the strong foundation of service excellence left by former CEO John Cumbee, Neve will focus on accelerating key strategic priorities, including AI-enabled evolution of CoAdvantage's HR and payroll offerings.

Meharry will help strengthen, advance, and scale the company's operational capabilities for its growing base of customers.

"We are grateful to John Cumbee for his leadership and help in establishing a strong foundation for the future," said Neve.“We have a comprehensive, integrated suite of HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance solutions, along with the talent and infrastructure to deliver at scale. Our focus is seamless execution, strategic innovation, and making CoAdvantage the partner of choice for businesses that want to grow with confidence.”

"This is an exciting time for CoAdvantage," said Meharry. "We have the platform, the people, and the operational foundation to truly differentiate ourselves in this market. I'm focused on making sure our customers experience the full value of what CoAdvantage has to offer."

Neve brings more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business operations, including senior leadership roles at FIS and ADP. He has served on the board of CoAdvantage and was named Executive Chairman approximately one year ago, giving him deep familiarity with the organization's people, customers, and strategic vision.

Meharry brings over 35 years of HR and payroll industry experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of a major professional employer organization (PEO), where he led large-scale operational teams and drove performance across complex service environments.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a national provider of human capital management solutions, offering integrated HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance services that help small and mid-sized businesses streamline operations and focus on growth.

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Neve assumes the role at CoAdvantage as the organization continues to strengthen its capabilities and advances its position as a premier, end-to-end HR and payroll solutions provider. Meharry will help strengthen, advance, and scale the company's operational capabilities for its growing base of customers.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Olveda CoAdvantage...