Dr. Calvin Mackie Named A 2026 Legend Of Louisiana For Advancing STEM Education & Contributions To His State & Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Calvin Mackie, a visionary engineer, educator, and founder of STEM NOLA and STEM Global Action, was named a 2026 Louisiana Legend by the Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB). This prestigious award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to the culture, history, and development of the state of Louisiana. At the celebratory gala, family, friends, colleagues, and civic leaders honored Dr. Mackie, reflecting on his incredible journey from a Black, working-class community to a globally recognized advocate for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The gala event was a profound testament to Dr. Mackie's impact on his family, his community, the state, and beyond. The award is a fitting tribute to an extraordinary man who has dedicated his life to removing barriers to education, rebuilding his community after unimaginable tragedy, and proving that all children, even those from poor neighborhoods, can be STEM achievers and inventors, bettering our society. In his moving acceptance speech, Dr. Mackie reflected on his deep familial roots and the generations that paved the way for his success, expressing overwhelming gratitude to the state and all those who shaped his resilient character.

“Standing here tonight, I'm overwhelmed by the profound sense of gratitude,” Dr. Mackie told the audience.“To be named one of the 2026 Legends of Louisiana is an honor I never expected. I'm a true son of Louisiana. In 1896, my great-grandfather, Charles Smothers, purchased 150 acres of land in West Feliciana Parish that we still own today. And my grandfather on my daddy's side, Ledell Mackie Sr., was born in 1901 in Louisiana and eventually became the first Black police juror in St. Francisville, Louisiana, in 1967, the year that I was born.”

Emphasizing that Louisiana's culture provided a unique environment, Dr. Mackie said,“Growing up in Louisiana, you learned early on that nothing good or great is ever done in isolation. The state has a way of teaching you about grit, definitely resiliency, and celebration in equal portions from the most draped trees and the small towns in the bayou. From the hustle of our cities, Louisiana has shaped my character and my work. It is a place that values its history but isn't afraid to dream about its future.”

Dr. Mackie's life story is one of determination and overcoming the odds. Born in 1967 and raised in the Seventh Ward of New Orleans, he faced numerous challenges early in his education. A high school basketball star, his career ended in injury, leaving him with poor test scores and an uncertain future. When he started college in 1996, he was required to take remedial classes because of his low scores. However, his unyielding drive led him to persevere at Morehouse College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He then continued his academic journey at Georgia Tech, ultimately earning a Bachelor's, Master's, and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering.

Following his graduation, Dr. Mackie transformed his natural ability to teach into a tenured professorship in mechanical engineering at Tulane University. Over the years, his passion for education and problem-solving has touched countless lives, a sentiment echoed by the friends and family who celebrated his legacy, which includes launching a teaching model and approach that has helped numerous young kids excel at STEM, be accepted at top colleges and universities, and emerge as technology leaders at numerous corporations.

Tracy Mackie, his wife of nearly three decades, shared personal insights into the man behind the accolades.“The words that would come to mind when I think about my husband first are that he's brilliant, super smart,” she said. "He's very smart, and he's funny. So he has that balance. One of the things I notice all the time is that he is real. And when I say that, he is very approachable. And for whatever reason, Calvin can always relate to everybody."

This remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life was a recurring theme throughout the evening. His brother, Willie Mackie Jr., shared humorous and touching memories from their childhood, highlighting a lifelong curiosity that could not be contained.

"Calvin can reach down to a guy picking up trash on the street and make him feel like the greatest person on earth, and at the same time teach him how to pick up the trash on the street," Willie noted. "From an early age, Calvin would do all these weird experiments, and nobody knew what he was doing. His mind has always been set on solving something,” he noted, recalling a time when a young Calvin emerged from the garage with a swollen, green hand after a chemistry experiment gone wrong. The family was startled and concerned, but Calvin quickly brushed off so he could rush back to his project.

That same relentless drive to solve problems became crucial to the city of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. Appointed to the Louisiana Recovery Authority (LRA), Dr. Mackie brought a vital combination of technical expertise and deep community roots to the rebuilding efforts.

Rod West, a close friend and CEO of Algonquin Power and Utility Corp, highlighted the importance of Dr. Mackie's presence during that critical time. "Think about the credibility of having a mechanical engineer who was from the ward, who was from the community," West explained. "Calvin's voice was in that chorus that said, 'We're going to do this right.' And the people who need help are the ones who are going to get it."

The desire to build and improve did not stop with infrastructure; it extended directly to the next generation. The genesis of Dr. Mackie's most sweeping contribution, STEM NOLA, began right at home in 2013. His sons, Myles and Mason, expressed a loss of interest in their science classes due to a lack of hands-on engagement. Disheartened but determined, Dr. Mackie took them to the garage on weekends to conduct experiments. Soon, neighborhood children joined them, and the group rapidly grew.

Myles, 22, an engineering whiz who graduated from Howard University with a degree in mechanical engineering and is now a PhD student in robotics at the University of Michigan, reflected on those early days and his father's multifaceted brilliance.

"I think polymath is a word that I would use to describe my Dad, and it's kind of something that I look up to him for," Myles shared. "He's very smart and knowledgeable, but he knows how to communicate with people and thinks about the world as both an engineer and a person interacting with others.” Myles described the laboratory that his father set up in their garage.“At eight years old, I knew I wanted to build things, create things, and invent whatever I could,” he said.“And before you know it, my brother, and some neighbors on the street, we're all just like in there, figuring stuff out, learning about solar power, chemistry, whatever."

Dr. Mackie and Tracy seeded STEM NOLA with a significant portion of their own savings to turn this garage initiative into a community-wide resource. By pleading his case to local corporations, philanthropic organizations, and government officials, Dr. Mackie secured essential partnerships. Today, organizations like Entergy Corporation and Chevron serve as prime sponsors, enabling STEM NOLA to use churches and community centers as teaching facilities and to bring top-tier educational experiences to under-resourced communities.

The success of STEM NOLA laid the groundwork for STEM Global Action (SGA), launched in 2021 to replicate the model nationwide. The impact has been staggering. Over the years, the programs have impacted 250,000 K-12 students, 30,000 families, 5,500 community and professional volunteers, and 3,000 college students. This vast network sparks curiosity and encourages students to pursue high-growth careers in vital fields like healthcare and engineering, especially in under-resourced communities.

Further, Dr. Mackie's unprecedented, hands-on approach brings STEM learning directly into communities at schools, churches, and community centers. His approach puts many low-income children on pathways to quality careers that will enhance their life outcomes, better their communities, and help bridge the wealth gap between Whites and people of color. Across the country, often with local corporate sponsors, SGA holds STEM Fests in communities. These are popular, fun-filled celebrations of STEM that are tradeshow-like festivals, with up to 60 stations that allow children and their parents to engage in activities like designing and programming robots, building toothpick bridges and towers, constructing and flying drones, launching rockets, and meeting and interacting with STEM professionals and college students from across the region. Students learn and have fun.

Educators and mentors who recognized Dr. Mackie's potential long before he became a success also shared in the celebration. Sandra Carter, his fourth-grade teacher, recalled his insatiable appetite for learning. "He excelled so much. I had additional work for him, 'cause he wanted to learn more," Carter said.

"And then when he was finished, he was called to help, and he did."

Dr. Mackie honored Carter during his speech, acknowledging her profound influence on his life trajectory. "You saw potential in me when I didn't see it in myself," Dr. Mackie said directly to Carter from the podium. "I remember her saying, 'You're going to learn, or I'm going to kill you.' And I said, 'I choose life.' Putting me on a path that has taken me around the globe."

Close friends also spoke to the exceptional character and humility that define the newly minted Louisiana Legend. Warde Manuel, Director of Athletics at the University of Michigan, praised his friend's enduring down-to-earthiness and practicality. "The beautiful thing about him is that he accepts when you challenge him as much as he challenges you," Manuel stated. "And so that has allowed him to grow into the man that he is today. He's one of the funniest guys I know. To be so smart. Book smart and common sense smart. He really has a funny side to him that keeps you laughing."

As he concluded his acceptance speech, Dr. Mackie turned his attention back to his family, dedicating the honor to the people who had supported him through every season of his life. He thanked his brother, Willie, for being his compass, and his friends for keeping him grounded. Finally, he spoke directly to his wife, Tracy.

"For the last 27 years, you've been a supportive partner and a foundational strength," Dr. Mackie said. "I appreciate your patience during the long hours. Your wisdom when I was uncertain, and most importantly, your love through every season. This award has my name on it, but it belongs to us, especially you and the boys, our family. The only thing I ever wanted was a family I could love, and that would love me back. And I got that. I wouldn't be standing on the stage without it. I certainly wouldn't be the man, husband, and father I am today without you by my side."

He concluded the evening with a powerful call to action for everyone in attendance and all residents of the state. "Thank you to the Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Thank you to my fellow Louisianans and to all of you for being part of this journey. Let's keep working to make this state a place where every dream has the water and soul it needs to grow."